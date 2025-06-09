“It’s ridiculous”: Gary Bettman doesn’t care (much) about taxes

It’s ridiculous. – Gary Bettman
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman calls Paul Bissonnette’s concern about the NHL & Florida’s lack of state tax “ridiculous.”
Bettman adds, “I was watching you during the prior rounds. Your attire was a little suspect in terms of your journalistic objectivity.” #NHL #StanleyCup htt ps://t.co/eLmLyNCi2c pic.twitter.com/25Tuu8gKnm – Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 9, 2025
Overtime
On the 32 Thoughts Podcast, @FriedgeHNIC had Penn State as the front runner, while a @Buccigross tweet hinted at Michigan State. BU, North Dakota and Michigan may also be in the mix.
He’s the top prospect to ever make a college hockey decision. Where will Gavin McKenna land? pic.twitter.com/GNc11yU7V3 – Puck Preps (@PuckPreps) June 9, 2025
Michael Misa inherits the E.J. McGuire Trophyhttps://t.co/3ioR3ahMHy
– RDS (@RDSca) June 10, 2025
The Montreal Victory loses the services of Anna Wilgren and Abby Boreen to the LPHF expansion draft!
Full details: https: //t.co/boWTOQtqUC pic.twitter.com/zHJOrcpeBQ – RDS (@RDSca) June 10, 2025