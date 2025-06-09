Skip to content
It’s becoming less and less likely that Justin Carbonneau will be available for the Canadiens
Kevin Vallée
It’s always important to follow – and not underestimate – the risers before the draft. It’s all about not being surprised.

But beware of risers manufactured by media attention, not by concrete interest from NHL teams.

Last week, Anthony Martineau reported that Québécois Justin Carbonneau was in the top-10 on several lists across the league.

We can now add a dose of credibility to this information, considering that draft expert Corey Pronman reported the words of a scout who agrees, without necessarily using the same words.

“People underestimate how high Blainville’s Justin Carbonneau will go. He does a lot of things that NHL teams will love, and that will translate into the playoffs. He’s hard to contain, he hits, he skates well and he has good offensive sense.”

– Recruiter #4

In Scott Wheeler’s mock draft, on the other hand, it’s the Canadiens who select the young local player with the 17th overall pick. We must therefore remain cautious with claims of his rising value, although Wheeler sees him being considered as early as 13th by the Red Wings.

Getting back to the Canadiens, I have a feeling that if they were to draft a Québécois, they’d use the first of their two consecutive picks to do so…

But anyway. Will he be available? It seems less certain than ever.


