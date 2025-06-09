In the middle of the final, Kasperi Kapanen criticized the Toronto media

Skip to content
At the moment, Kasperi Kapanen is in the best of moods.

After all, a player in the Stanley Cup Final has good reason to be in a good mood. He’s getting dangerously close to his dream of winning the Stanley Cup.

His father Sami played in the 2002 final (and lost), but his son could bring the Cup home.

But we know that a player like him, who once played for the Maple Leafs, never really escapes questions about his former destination. Even in the midst of the final…

Asked recently what he remembers about his experience, he talked about the media.

There’s a big media presence over there and that’s not necessarily the best thing. But it prepares you for the future. When I came to Edmonton, Canada, I was ready for it.

But I think it’s on another level here in Toronto. – Kasperi Kapanen

It’s interesting to note that the first thing he wanted to talk about when it came to Toronto was the imposing media presence.

Perhaps because it was a member of the Toronto media who asked him the question, even though Toronto has no report on the 2025 Stanley Cup Final…

If Kapanen had wanted to be politically correct, he could have talked about the passion of the people there and how it has prepared him for a final. But he chose not to release the tape.

For all the times we really want to hear what the players think, we’re not going to knock Kapanen on the head for gossiping. But his club can tell him to keep certain opinions to himself in the middle of a final, can’t they?


