First round: Scott Wheeler sees the Habs drafting a left-handed defenseman and a winger

Yet the most recent trade rumor involving the Montreal Canadiens suggests that Nicolas Hague, a left-handed defenseman, is currently being targeted by Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton with a view to improving Montreal’s defensive brigade. And several people have mentioned the Habs’ interest in Kashawn Aitcheson, an 18-year-old left-handed defenseman..
Second question: which position does the Canadiens most need toupgrade over the summer? Center. Everyone’s got that one.
New: 2025 NHL Mock Draft 2.0 at @TheAthletic!
Here’s where I think everything stands after the Combine.
Packed with news, notes, and nuggets:https://t.co/JZaIDJtikY pic.twitter.com/aFp8rUD7IH
– Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) June 9, 2025
At #16 in his annual mock draft, Wheeler placed the name of Cameron Reid. Reid, who stands 6’0 and weighs 183 pounds, is a player the Canadiens like a lot, from what they hear.
“Even if they need a center, I don’t think they necessarily have to select Braeden Cootes or Cole Reschny (who I see coming out at 18th and 19th).” – Scott Wheeler
What does Scott Wheeler’s mock draft tell us about the Canadiens’ short-term intentions?
1. Clearly, the team’s two first-round picks won’t fill its need at center of the second line. At least, not in the short or medium term..
2. At the draft, it’s better to draft the best player available, not the one who best suits our needs. Remember that the Canadiens turned up their nose at Brady Tkachuk because they wanted to draft a center (Jesperi Kotkaniemi) in 2018..
3. Hague, Reid… there’s reason to wonder whether Arber Xhekaj will still be in Montreal in September, and if so, whether he’ll still be used on the blue line.
4. In analyzing all this, the option of trading a first-round pick or two for reinforcements or to move up should be studied. In the middle of the first round, you start gambling. And I’m not sure gambling is the best solution for the Habs, given their recent success on the ice.