Fetch William Karlsson AND Nicolas Hague: Marco D’Amico’s idea (which makes sense)

Because with the loss of David Savard to retirement, the Habs might like the idea of finding a replacement for him. And even if Hague is left-handed… it makes sense because their game is so similar.

But in the context of the Canadiens already having several left-handers on the blue line, Marco D’Amico and Shaun Starr have raised the idea of trading a guy to make room for Hague.

And with Lane Hutson and Kaiden Guhle already able to play on the top-4… Mike Matheson’s name came up in the discussion.

Juicy trade rumour floating around that involves the Montreal Canadiens: -Who is Nicolas Hague

-Is Mike Matheson expendable

-What would it take from the Habs to get Hague@mndamico & I answer all. Like & Subscribe to the channel! DAILY Habs contenthttps://t.co/7opjrBvD40 – Shaun Starr (@ShaunStarr78) June 9, 2025

But to get back to Hague, the defenseman would fill a certain need in the Canadiens’ defensive brigade.

The Habs, after all, don’t have a big-name defenseman who can do it all in the defensive zone. Arber Xhekaj has qualities… but we know that he has certain shortcomings in his game and that he still has some crusts to eat before he becomes truly indispensable in Martin St-Louis’ line-up.

Trading Matheson to make room for a guy like Nicolas Hague and letting Guhle and Hutson shine on the top-4 might make sense…

We also know that the Canadiens are looking for a second center, and Marco D’Amico had an idea on Twitter.

Why not acquire HagueWilliam Karlsson?

The Golden Knights want to free up some salary, Karlsson had a worse 24-25 season… and the Canadiens would get their hands on a guy who can help between now and the arrival of Michael Hage (or another youngster who will be drafted this year).

And before this is taken out of context, I am not reporting this. But, if the Canadiens can’t find a long-term Centre fit on the market and want to add top-six talent + experience, this could be interesting. This is not a report. – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) June 9, 2025

On paper, I like the proposal.

Karlsson has experience, he’s already won the Stanley Cup, he’s averaged 50 points per season for the past eight years… and we’re talking about a natural center who can also be used in any number of ways.

Ivan Demidov would also be an interesting addition.

It’s also worth noting that Karlsson has only two years left on his contract and earns an average of $5.9 million per season. Which, in reality, isn’t outrageous for a guy who’s good in all three zones of the rink and plays on the top-6.

Ultimately, a deal involving Hague and Karlsson could possibly be advantageous to the Canadiens AND the Golden Knights when you take a step back and look at the situation.

The Habs would fill some needs, the Golden Knights would free up room to make a big move in the market – which is expected in Vegas -… and maybe everyone would be happy in the end.

Then again, Marco D’Amico’s idea isn’t a bad one.

