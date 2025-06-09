Carter Bear: The Habs REALLY have no choice but to pick him if they slip to 16th (according to the Snake)

The draft is fast approaching.

The first round will be presented in just under three weeks (June 27) and already, we’re starting to hear about several prospects.

Especially with the combine that took place in the last few days.The Canadiens have the #16 and #17 picks in the first round, and right now, no one can really say what will happen with these selections.Will the Habs draft two players? Will the Habs draft one player and trade the other in a big deal? Will the Habs trade both picks to move up in the draft?Who knows?

But what we’ve been hearing for a while is that Carter Bear’s name seems to be popular in the Montreal front office.

And in the eyes of the Snake, who talked about it in an episode of his podcast (Process) that’s already available to Patreon subscribers, the Habs REALLY have no choice but to pick him if they slide all the way to No. 16.

I hope they (the management) have a jersey already made for him. – Simon Boisvert

Simon Boisvert goes on to say that, in his opinion, Bear would probably have been selected in the top-10 had he not suffered his Achilles tendon injury.

But the good news is that Bear thinks he’ll be ready for NHL practice:

Remember, he suffered a partial tear of his Achilles tendon

The Snake loves Carter Bear to the point of saying he sees him having a better career than Porter Martone, a prospect who could emerge in the top-4 in the next draft.

Well, that’s something.

But ultimately, it’s true that Carter Bear has some really interesting tools. We’re talking about an offensive guy who scores goals, who has good vision, who’s dangerous because of his speed… and at 6’0, we’re not talking about a player with a small frame.

All that to say, it would be cool to see Bear go as low as 16th so the Habs could have a chance to select him. And there’s a good chance of that happening, precisely because of his Achilles tendon injury.

Because getting your hands on a player with the potential he has… is always ideal.

