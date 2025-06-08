Tomas Jurco defends Juraj Slafkovsky’s absence from the World Championships

After the Canadiens were eliminated, Juraj Slafkovsky declined the invitation to join Slovakia’s team at the recent World Hockey Championships.
The problem is that Slaf didn’t explain why he refused to join the Slovak team.
It’s possible that he simply wanted to rest and heal an injury, as his team-mate Emil Heineman seemed to say during the championship.
On the other hand, it’s also possible that the forward simply decided to stay away from his homeland, having criticized the toxic coverage of the Slovak media and the national hockey federation.
And that’s understandable, as few hockey fans in Slovakia must have the opportunity to follow the player’s exploits on a daily basis, and probably haven’t seen how taxing his end-of-season and playoffs have been for him.
WELCOME TO THE PLAYOFFS, JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY
LIVE SLAF LOVE#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/H8Fa7ftJsB
– Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 26, 2025
Still according to Jurco, Slaf’s absence means nothing and he should eventually play with the national team if his health permits.
Personally, I’d rather see Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki or Cole Caufield get some rest and arrive 100% ready to help the Canadiens next season.
