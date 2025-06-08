Luke Cavallin: potential assistant to Jacob Fowler with the Rocket next season

Yesterday afternoon, the Trois-Rivières Lions won the Kelly Cup, the trophy awarded to the ECHL playoff champion.
It’s quite an achievement, and a magnificent one at that, considering the team almost had to move last season.
It’s the first time since 2010, since the Cincinnati Cyclones, that a team affiliated with the Canadiens de Montréal is ECHL champion. It’s also the second Canadian team in league history to win the Kelly Cup.
It’s the first time a Québécois team has won the ECHL, and it’s largely thanks to the brilliance of Luke Cavallin, the Lions’ goaltender.
Cavallin’s 48 saves throughout the playoffs earned him the title of playoff MVP, as well as three stars in yesterday’s championship game.
With 48 saves, Lions goaltender Luke Cavallin gets all three stars in the championship game, and earns playoff MVP title. pic.twitter.com/EZW2nISOUf
– Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) June 7, 2025
- 20 games
- 15-5-0 record
- Goals-against average of 1.53
- .948 save percentage
Luke Cavallin had a truly exceptional series with the Lions. Will he be considered as Jacob Fowler’s assistant next season in Laval? He definitely deserves an AHL job with his ECHL success.
– Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) June 7, 2025
With Connor Hughes leaving for Switzerland, and the Cayden Primeau project likely to come to an end, there’s a vacancy with the Laval Rocket.
And that’s where Cavallin becomes a very interesting option to share the workload with the Habs’ future jewel, Jacob Fowler.
We’ll want to give Fowler as much experience as possible, and that would easily be possible with Cavallin behind him, as he’d certainly be happy playing in the AHL.
Adding a veteran goalie would make the situation more complex, as he wouldn’t necessarily want to be behind a youngster like Fowler.
The only problem is, if there’s an injury in Montreal, depth is a problem.
They won’t want to send Fowler into the lion’s den, and they certainly won’t trust Cavallin that much.
All this remains to be seen, but it’s important to note that Luke Cavallin has really done everything in his power to make a name for himself and hope for a nice promotion if he were to stay with the Habs.
