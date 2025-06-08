Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Luke Cavallin: potential assistant to Jacob Fowler with the Rocket next season
Mathis Therrien
Luke Cavallin: potential assistant to Jacob Fowler with the Rocket next season
Credit: Yesterday afternoon, the Trois-Rivières Lions won the Kelly Cup, the trophy awarded to the ECHL playoff champion. It’s quite an achievement, and a magnificent one at that, considering the team almost had to move last season. It’s the first time since 2010, since the Cincinnati Cyclones, that a team affiliated with the Canadiens de Montréal […]

Yesterday afternoon, the Trois-Rivières Lions won the Kelly Cup, the trophy awarded to the ECHL playoff champion.

It’s quite an achievement, and a magnificent one at that, considering the team almost had to move last season.

It’s the first time since 2010, since the Cincinnati Cyclones, that a team affiliated with the Canadiens de Montréal is ECHL champion. It’s also the second Canadian team in league history to win the Kelly Cup.

It’s the first time a Québécois team has won the ECHL, and it’s largely thanks to the brilliance of Luke Cavallin, the Lions’ goaltender.

Cavallin’s 48 saves throughout the playoffs earned him the title of playoff MVP, as well as three stars in yesterday’s championship game.

In short, the 24-year-old Ontario goaltender carried the team to the top honors, thanks to some simply mind-blowing performances, as his stats attest:

  • 20 games
  • 15-5-0 record
  • Goals-against average of 1.53
  • .948 save percentage
Cavallin had also been very solid in the regular season, in addition to helping out the Laval Rocket on a few occasions as an auxiliary goaltender, which enabled him to play three games with Laval.

The 24-year-old has accomplished everything possible as an ECHL goaltender, and now we have to wonder whether he might not be a very interesting option as an auxiliary to Jacob Fowler with the Rocket next season.

Indeed, when you analyze the goaltending situation, you realize that this promotion would make a lot of sense for the entire Montreal Canadiens organization.

With Connor Hughes leaving for Switzerland, and the Cayden Primeau project likely to come to an end, there’s a vacancy with the Laval Rocket.

And that’s where Cavallin becomes a very interesting option to share the workload with the Habs’ future jewel, Jacob Fowler.

We’ll want to give Fowler as much experience as possible, and that would easily be possible with Cavallin behind him, as he’d certainly be happy playing in the AHL.

Adding a veteran goalie would make the situation more complex, as he wouldn’t necessarily want to be behind a youngster like Fowler.

In short, a Fowler-Cavallin duo in Laval would be very interesting, while Samuel Montembeault and Jakub Dobes would be in Montreal.

The only problem is, if there’s an injury in Montreal, depth is a problem.

They won’t want to send Fowler into the lion’s den, and they certainly won’t trust Cavallin that much.

So it remains to be seen whether the Habs will opt to add a stable veteran goaltender, who could help out in Montreal if need be.

All this remains to be seen, but it’s important to note that Luke Cavallin has really done everything in his power to make a name for himself and hope for a nice promotion if he were to stay with the Habs.


Overtime

– A case to keep an eye on.

– Incredible.

– All the better. A beautiful 4-2 victory.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content