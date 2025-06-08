Jeff Marek: The Ducks will be “very” aggressive this summer and Mitch Marner will be one of their targets

The Ducks have been in the same situation for several years now.

The organization is in the process of rebuilding the club, but we’re still waiting to see the results.

The team has good players in place… but is still looking to reach the next level.

To make that happen, the Ducks have a plan in mind for the summer ahead.

And the plan isn’t necessarily complicated: the Ducks have lots and lots of money to spend (over $35 million) and they want to acquire a big name.

At this level, Jeff Marek (The Sheet) linked Mitch Marner’s name to that of the Anaheim organization:

Jeff Marek: Anaheim are poised to take a “major swing” this offseason; Mitch Marner among the potential targets – The Sheet – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 8, 2025

I really like the idea of Mitch Marner signing a contract in Anaheim.

He’d bring some raw talent to the Ducks’ roster, he’d be surrounded by good players for the next few years, it’s quieter pressure-wise because the market there isn’t huge…

However, we have to ask ourselves whether Marner would like to join a team that is in the process of rebuilding. He’s 28 and at this stage in his career, maybe he just wants to win… because he’s never been able to do it in Toronto.

But then again, on paper, the idea makes sense.

A playmaker like Marner paired with two guys who can score goals like Cutter Gauthier and Leo Carlsson… it’s appealing :

The Mitch Marner file is getting a lot of attention right now because his name is all over the rumour mill.

But ultimately, it’s going to be really interesting to follow in the coming weeks, at least until the free agent market opens (July 1).

If you had to bet an old $2… Where do you think Marner will play in 25-26?

Overtime

– Classic!

– To be continued.

Kris Knoblauch on RNH availability for Game 3: We think so…game-time decision https://t.co/7pBL9PXxSA – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 8, 2025

– J’adore.