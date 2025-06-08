Hart and Vezina Trophies: Connor Hellebuyck accidentally revealed as winner?

Of course, we don’t know who the winners will be, except that we may now know the winner of two major trophies, thanks to an image circulating on social networks.
The photo shows what strongly appears to be Connor Hellebuyck, posing behind two trophies: the Vezina, awarded to the best goaltender of the regular season, and the Hart, awarded to the team’s most valuable player (MVP).
According to reports, the photo was taken in the backyard of Connor Hellebuyck’s Michigan home.
Hellebuyck, 32, was by far the NHL’s best goaltender this season, with 47 wins, eight shutouts, a .925 save percentage and a 2.00 goals-against average.
Hellbuyck’s stats helped the Jets finish first in the NHL and claim the Presidents’ Trophy.
Unfortunately for Hellebuyck and the Jets, Hellbuyck’s performances didn’t translate into the playoffs, as the American struggled mightily, especially away from home, which explains the Jets’ second-round elimination in six games against the Dallas Stars.
