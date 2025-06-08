Hart and Vezina Trophies: Connor Hellebuyck accidentally revealed as winner?

Credit: For several days now, the National Hockey League has been announcing the winners of the various trophies for the 2024-2025 season. The recipients of the King Clancy Trophy, the Ted Lindsay, the Selke, the Bill Masterton and most recently, yesterday, the Jack Adams(won by Spencer Carbery) have all been announced. However, there are still several […]

For several days now, the National Hockey League has been announcing the winners of the various trophies for the 2024-2025 season.The recipients of the King Clancy Trophy, the Ted Lindsay, the Selke, the Bill Masterton and most recently, yesterday, the Jack Adams (won by Spencer Carbery ) have all been announced.However, there are still several trophies, and not the least, to be awarded between now and the end of the Stanley Cup Final.

Of course, we don’t know who the winners will be, except that we may now know the winner of two major trophies, thanks to an image circulating on social networks.

A photo accidentally posted on social networks reveals the winner of the Hart Trophy and the Vezina Trophy.That winner would be Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

The photo shows what strongly appears to be Connor Hellebuyck, posing behind two trophies: the Vezina, awarded to the best goaltender of the regular season, and the Hart, awarded to the team’s most valuable player (MVP).

According to reports, the photo was taken in the backyard of Connor Hellebuyck’s Michigan home.

In short, everything suggests that Hellebuyck would have won both trophies, which would be entirely deserved, given that these trophies only count regular-season performances, not playoff ones.

Hellebuyck, 32, was by far the NHL’s best goaltender this season, with 47 wins, eight shutouts, a .925 save percentage and a 2.00 goals-against average.

Hellbuyck’s stats helped the Jets finish first in the NHL and claim the Presidents’ Trophy.

Unfortunately for Hellebuyck and the Jets, Hellbuyck’s performances didn’t translate into the playoffs, as the American struggled mightily, especially away from home, which explains the Jets’ second-round elimination in six games against the Dallas Stars.

In short, if the photo really does turn out to reveal the winner, Hellebuyck would become the 8th goalie and first since Carey Price in 2015 to win the Hart Trophy.Hellebuyck had never won it before, but he had already won the Vezina twice, in 2019-2020 and 2023-2024.The Jets goaltender would therefore win a second Vezina trophy in a row.

