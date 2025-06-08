Edmonton Oilers 24-25: franchise record for revenues

The Edmonton Oilers came so close to winning the Stanley Cup last season, coming within one victory of the title.

Everyone thought it was there when they came from behind 0-3 in the series against the Florida Panthers, and that the Cup was finally back in Canada, but it wasn’t. And this season, well, the Oilers are back.

It won’t be easy for the Oilers, as the first two games have shown, but the fact remains that Oilers fans believe in it more than ever.

And that Stanley Cup prospect has been there all season, as evidenced by the Edmonton Oilers’ earnings this season.

In fact, according to Kevin Weekes, the Oilers surpassed last season’s total revenue, making the 24-25 season a franchise record in terms of revenue.

In speaking with sources, I can report the @EdmontonOilers have eclipsed last year’s @NHL single season franchise record revenue this season. #LetsGoOilers #HockeyX pic.twitter.com/ZLpG5aaPtU – Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) June 7, 2025

This is really great news for the Oilers and the city of Edmonton.

It’s a real testament to the enormous enthusiasm for the team, and above all, it shows that Edmonton really is a city that lives for hockey, and where interest in the Oilers is only growing.

The Oilers organization can say a huge thank you to Connor McDavid, who has been carrying the team on his back (along with Leon Draisaitl) for ten seasons now.

The Oilers’ captain has never been so close to winning the Stanley Cup, the only trophy missing to crown his career, and I’d be surprised if he let it slip away for a second year running.

Last year’s defeat was extremely painful, so to be back in the finals the following year is quite a feat and quite an opportunity that the Oilers absolutely must seize.

Overtime

The series is currently tied 1-1, and moves to Sunrise, Florida for games #3 and #4, scheduled for Monday and Thursday at 8pm.

