Combine: The Sens asked some prospects to tell them a joke

At the combine, the various NHL teams have the opportunity to talk to top prospects. And each club has its own technique for finding out more about a youngster’s personality.
If you ran into Nick Suzuki at 3 a.m. in the casino and Martin St-Louis asked you if you’d seen him the next day, what would your answer be?
You have to admit… it’s special.
They asked the kids to tell them a joke, on the spot. Which can’t necessarily be easy if you’re stressed or thinking things through in your head…
Ottawa asked some prospects to tell them a joke with no notice. Some weren’t able to do it. #NHLCombine
– Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) June 7, 2025
I have the impression that the Sens wanted to know two things in particular with this question: the player’s speed of mind and his sense of humour, which are important traits in a person’s personality.
Some guys are more reserved, and maybe not being able to answer said question shows management that the youngster isn’t as creative as they’d like.
Because a person’s off-ice qualities are also transposed onto the rink: if you’re embarrassed, you’re not the one who tends to be the club leader in the dressing room.
And if you’re self-conscious, keep to yourself and don’t talk much to others… it’s harder to build chemistry within any group.
It says a lot about a person, and if it can help managers get a better idea of a youngster’s personality, it’s a good solution.
Overtime
– Good news for the Panthers.
Ekblad confirms his hand is fine.
“When you get that stinger you can’t really grip for a second, but all good now.”
– Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) June 8, 2025
– I love his reaction.
https://t.co/yeupU7 h3og
– P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) June 8, 2025
– Yikes.
A guy who hits a 497-foot home run must be in the Majors. https://t.co/7L0UmdGKGA
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 8, 2025