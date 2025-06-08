Combine: The Sens asked some prospects to tell them a joke

At the combine, the various NHL teams have the opportunity to talk to top prospects. And each club has its own technique for finding out more about a youngster’s personality.

If you ran into Nick Suzuki at 3 a.m. in the casino and Martin St-Louis asked you if you’d seen him the next day, what would your answer be?

For example? The Canadiens tested the youngsters this year by asking them this:

You have to admit… it’s special.

But the Sens, too, had a pretty unique plan to see how the guys responded to certain things.

They asked the kids to tell them a joke, on the spot. Which can’t necessarily be easy if you’re stressed or thinking things through in your head…

Ottawa asked some prospects to tell them a joke with no notice. Some weren’t able to do it. #NHLCombine – Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) June 7, 2025

I have the impression that the Sens wanted to know two things in particular with this question: the player’s speed of mind and his sense of humour, which are important traits in a person’s personality.

Some guys are more reserved, and maybe not being able to answer said question shows management that the youngster isn’t as creative as they’d like.

Because a person’s off-ice qualities are also transposed onto the rink: if you’re embarrassed, you’re not the one who tends to be the club leader in the dressing room.

And if you’re self-conscious, keep to yourself and don’t talk much to others… it’s harder to build chemistry within any group.

I really tend to think this is a good question/technique, myself.

It says a lot about a person, and if it can help managers get a better idea of a youngster’s personality, it’s a good solution.

