Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Time is running out for Pascal Vincent
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Time is running out for Pascal Vincent
Credit: Is Pascal Vincent’s popularity on the rise throughout the NHL? I have no doubt the answer is yes, given his success in Laval in 2024-2025. After all, he certainly couldn’t have hurt his chances this season, could he? I have no doubt that teams are considering him as a potential head coach. But the question […]
Is Pascal Vincent’s popularity on the rise throughout the NHL?

I have no doubt the answer is yes, given his success in Laval in 2024-2025. After all, he certainly couldn’t have hurt his chances this season, could he?

I have no doubt that teams are considering him as a potential head coach.

But the question in Vincent’s case is whether the success of the Rocket, who are in the final four of the AHL playoffs, is working against him.

And by necessity, the answer has to be, to a certain extent, yes.

Obviously, if a club really wants him, they can wait. But I wonder how much the NHL teams looking for a pilot – the Kraken, the Penguins and the Bruins – will want to wait until the Rocket is eliminated (or crowned champion) before naming a head coach.

It’s getting late, and the same names keep coming up for the remaining positions.

Does this mean Vincent has definitely missed out this year? No. But it wouldn’t be surprising if the ship had sailed and Vincent hadn’t been able to get his chance.

Good for the Rocket and the Habs… but too bad for him, if that’s what happens.

It’s worth noting that in the past, some coaches have been blocked by their club’s success in the AHL. Todd Nelson, who won the last two Calder Cup titles in Hershey, is a good example sometimes used by Anthony Marcotte.

In other years, he couldn’t talk to NHL teams because he was a victim of his own success. But this year, after failing to reach the final four, his name is suddenly circulating. #PasardDeHasard

Could it be the same thing that’s holding Vincent back? Who knows.

Note that the name of the Penguins has sometimes come up in the case of the Québécois from Laval, as the Pennsylvania club could turn to AHL coaches. How high up on Kyle Dubas’ list is Pascal Vincent? We have no idea.


overtime

– Speaking of the Rocket.

– Carter Bear and the road to recovery. [RG Media]

– Is he the right man for the job?

– What do you think?

– Of note.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content