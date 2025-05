Time is running out for Pascal Vincent

Credit: Is Pascal Vincent’s popularity on the rise throughout the NHL? I have no doubt the answer is yes, given his success in Laval in 2024-2025. After all, he certainly couldn’t have hurt his chances this season, could he? I have no doubt that teams are considering him as a potential head coach. But the question […]

Per sources ; Jay Woodcroft, Mitch Love, and Marco Sturm are among the favorites as potential hires as HC for @NHLBruins @penguins and @SeattleKraken. #HockeyX pic.twitter.com/WC9CwBVOxV – Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) May 27, 2025

People who work in the game were talking about Todd Nelson this weekend. Here’s what they’re saying and why it might be a good fit for the Penguins: Penguins Coaching Search: Chatter Indicates Team High on Nelson https://t.co/IQygMkgAoY – Dan Kingerski (@TheDanKingerski) May 27, 2025

Forwards Laurent Dauphin and Xavier Simoneau will not practice today (therapy day). Forwards Laurent Dauphin and Xavier Simoneau will not practice today (therapy day). – xyz – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) May 27, 2025

Vincent Arseneau resumed practice this morning with his Laval teammates. Still no Tyler Wotherspoon or William Trudeau. There are no defensive extras on the Rocket side. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) May 27, 2025

Impressive introduction for Jeff Blashill, who says #Blackhawks job was the “exact” one he wanted. Mentioned “potential superstars at every position” and said his experiences will allow him to step foot into Hawks room and “not guess, not hope, but know” what it’s going to take . https://t.co/bknnfjNIN7 – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 27, 2025

QUESTION OF THE DAY IN THE MORNING CLUB : We’re a month away from the draft. If with a 1st-round pick, the Canadiens ask for a left-handed defenseman. How do you welcome the news? #question #clubdumatin #hockey #canadiens #draft – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) May 27, 2025

Situation #CoupeMemorial Tonight: LON vs MH

(Winner in final – Loser in semis) Tomorrow: RIM vs MON

(Winner in semi-final – Loser eliminated) Friday: Semi-Final Sunday Final 14 of the last 16 teams with a 3-0 record eventually win the Cup – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) May 27, 2025

Is Pascal Vincent’s popularity on the rise throughout the NHL?I have no doubt the answer is yes, given his success in Laval in 2024-2025. After all, he certainly couldn’t have hurt his chances this season, could he?I have no doubt that teams are considering him as a potential head coach.But the question in Vincent’s case is whether the success of the Rocket, who are in the final four of the AHL playoffs, is working against him.And by necessity, the answer has to be, to a certain extent, yes.Obviously, if a club really wants him, they can wait. But I wonder how much the NHL teams looking for a pilot – the Kraken, the Penguins and the Bruins – will want to wait until the Rocket is eliminated (or crowned champion) before naming a head coach.It’s getting late, and the same names keep coming up for the remaining positions.Does this mean Vincent has definitely missed out this year? No. But it wouldn’t be surprising if the ship had sailed and Vincent hadn’t been able to get his chance.Good for the Rocket and the Habs… but too bad for him, if that’s what happens.It’s worth noting that in the past, some coaches have been blocked by their club’s success in the AHL. Todd Nelson, who won the last two Calder Cup titles in Hershey, is a good example sometimes used by Anthony Marcotte.In other years, he couldn’t talk to NHL teams because he was a victim of his own success. But this year, after failing to reach the final four, his name is suddenly circulating. #PasardDeHasardCould it be the same thing that’s holding Vincent back? Who knows.Note that the name of the Penguins has sometimes come up in the case of the Québécois from Laval, as the Pennsylvania club could turn to AHL coaches. How high up on Kyle Dubas’ list is Pascal Vincent? We have no idea.– Speaking of the Rocket.– Carter Bear and the road to recovery. [ RG Media] – Is he the right man for the job?– What do you think?– Of note.