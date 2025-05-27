Time is running out for Pascal Vincent

Credit: Is Pascal Vincent’s popularity on the rise throughout the NHL? I have no doubt the answer is yes, given his success in Laval in 2024-2025. After all, he certainly couldn’t have hurt his chances this season, could he? I have no doubt that teams are considering him as a potential head coach. But the question […]

Per sources ; Jay Woodcroft, Mitch Love, and Marco Sturm are among the favorites as potential hires as HC for @NHLBruins @penguins and @SeattleKraken. #HockeyX pic.twitter.com/WC9CwBVOxV – Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) May 27, 2025

People who work in the game were talking about Todd Nelson this weekend. Here’s what they’re saying and why it might be a good fit for the Penguins: Penguins Coaching Search: Chatter Indicates Team High on Nelson https://t.co/IQygMkgAoY – Dan Kingerski (@TheDanKingerski) May 27, 2025

overtime

Forwards Laurent Dauphin and Xavier Simoneau will not practice today (therapy day). Forwards Laurent Dauphin and Xavier Simoneau will not practice today (therapy day). – xyz – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) May 27, 2025

Vincent Arseneau resumed practice this morning with his Laval teammates. Still no Tyler Wotherspoon or William Trudeau. There are no defensive extras on the Rocket side. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) May 27, 2025

Impressive introduction for Jeff Blashill, who says #Blackhawks job was the “exact” one he wanted. Mentioned “potential superstars at every position” and said his experiences will allow him to step foot into Hawks room and “not guess, not hope, but know” what it’s going to take . https://t.co/bknnfjNIN7 – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 27, 2025

QUESTION OF THE DAY IN THE MORNING CLUB : We’re a month away from the draft. If with a 1st-round pick, the Canadiens ask for a left-handed defenseman. How do you welcome the news? #question #clubdumatin #hockey #canadiens #draft – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) May 27, 2025

Situation #CoupeMemorial Tonight: LON vs MH

(Winner in final – Loser in semis) Tomorrow: RIM vs MON

(Winner in semi-final – Loser eliminated) Friday: Semi-Final Sunday Final 14 of the last 16 teams with a 3-0 record eventually win the Cup – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) May 27, 2025