The Canadiens wanted to draft Benoît Pouliot before Carey Price

Carey Price would have never been a Montreal Canadien if the Wild didn’t draft Benoit Pouliot 1 pick before the Habs
Bob Gainey: "We had Benoit Pouliot, if he was there he would've been our pick. He wasn't there, the next player was Carey Price"
Good thing he's here.
#NJDevils UFA Tomas Tatar signs with EV Zug (Switzerland)
“Moneyball, it doesn’t work in hockey!” -Denis Gauthier pic.twitter.com/0H6Vb2UWXG
Wildcats defeat against a backdrop of family tragedy: “It’s the hardest game I’ve ever had to manage” | JDQ https://t.co/ylcExFR6TF
