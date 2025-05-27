Skip to content
The Canadiens wanted to draft Benoît Pouliot before Carey Price
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit:
Looking back at the 2005 NHL draft, the Canadiens had the fifth overall pick.

They made the decision to draft Carey Price, which turned out well. Because, despite the fact that he never won the Stanley Cup in Montreal, he was a goalie who changed many things in Montreal.

He covered up a lot of shortcomings.

But the story could have been very different if the Wild, who had the #4 pick, had decided to go in a different direction. In fact, it would have changed the history of the Canadiens.

Why do I say that?

Because if Minnesota had chosen to draft a player other than Benoît Pouliot, the Canadiens would have taken the OHL product with their #5 pick. He was ranked ahead of Carey Price on Trevor Timmins’ list.

Bob Gainey confirmed to Tony Marinaro (Sick Podcast) that Pouliot was their man at the time.

Good thing the Wild chose Pouliot. After all, not drafting Carey Price would have really affected the franchise since it would have been one less big-name talent in town.

And the Habs, at the time, couldn’t afford to have less than that, you know.

So Pouliot was ranked ahead of Carey Price by the Habs, but also ahead of a guy like Anze Kopitar, who came out at #11 and became a big star in Los Angeles.

So Pouliot was held in high esteem by the Habs. No wonder Gainey, a few months before stepping down as GM, traded Guillaume Latendresse to the Wild to get his hands on the same Pouliot.

Hats off to Bob Gainey, in any case, for telling it like it is. After all, he didn’t have to, and in hindsight, it’s not an anecdote that makes him look good, let’s say.

But we won’t say no to a little transparency.


