Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Rocket: tickets are not selling well at the moment
Pablo Herrera-Vergara
Rocket: tickets are not selling well at the moment
Credit: The Laval Rocket are set to experience their finest moments since 2022 on Wednesday night, when the AHL Eastern Final gets underway. On the strength of their victory over the Rochester Americans, Laval will finally be able to start a series at home in front of their fans. The problem? Tickets aren’t selling as well […]

The Laval Rocket are set to experience their finest moments since 2022 on Wednesday night, when the AHL Eastern Final gets underway.

On the strength of their victory over the Rochester Americans, Laval will finally be able to start a series at home in front of their fans.

The problem? Tickets aren’t selling as well as they did in the first two rounds.

Anthony Marcotte said in a tweet that higher prices and the fact that both games are being played on weekdays explain the lack of interest.

The tickets for the first two rounds had sold out in a matter of minutes. There was even a queue on Ticketmaster for the second round.

The significant increase in ticket prices for the Eastern Final is probably what’s keeping people away. That’s understandable. The good weather is slowly settling in Quebec, and the games can be watched on terraces.

Nonetheless, many tickets are likely to find takers by tomorrow. Right now, the cheapest regular ticket costs $52. That’s not much either.

Is the Habs group thinking too big for the last two rounds of the playoffs? Overestimated demand and willingness to pay for tickets? We’ll have part of the answer on Wednesday night.

For the moment, we’re not heading for a full house, but that can change quickly. One thing’s for sure: we can expect a good crowd, as the Rocket put on an excellent show at home.


Overtime

– Interesting answers from Arpon Basu.

– The definition of changing philosphy in series.

– Medicine Hat in grand final.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content