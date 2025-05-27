Rocket: tickets are not selling well at the moment

Credit: The Laval Rocket are set to experience their finest moments since 2022 on Wednesday night, when the AHL Eastern Final gets underway. On the strength of their victory over the Rochester Americans, Laval will finally be able to start a series at home in front of their fans. The problem? Tickets aren’t selling as well […]

The Laval Rocket are set to experience their finest moments since 2022 on Wednesday night, when the AHL Eastern Final gets underway.

On the strength of their victory over the Rochester Americans, Laval will finally be able to start a series at home in front of their fans.

The problem? Tickets aren’t selling as well as they did in the first two rounds.

Anthony Marcotte said in a tweet that higher prices and the fact that both games are being played on weekdays explain the lack of interest.

There are still quite a few tickets on sale for the two games in the Rocket-Checkers series, which kicks off tomorrow and Thursday at Place Bell. It’s not the frenzy we were expecting. Prices have gone up and there are two games in two days. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) May 27, 2025

The tickets for the first two rounds had sold out in a matter of minutes. There was even a queue on Ticketmaster for the second round.

The significant increase in ticket prices for the Eastern Final is probably what’s keeping people away. That’s understandable. The good weather is slowly settling in Quebec, and the games can be watched on terraces.

Nonetheless, many tickets are likely to find takers by tomorrow. Right now, the cheapest regular ticket costs $52. That’s not much either.

Is the Habs group thinking too big for the last two rounds of the playoffs? Overestimated demand and willingness to pay for tickets? We’ll have part of the answer on Wednesday night.

For the moment, we’re not heading for a full house, but that can change quickly. One thing’s for sure: we can expect a good crowd, as the Rocket put on an excellent show at home.

Overtime

– Interesting answers from Arpon Basu.

AMA (Ask Me Anything) Announcement We’re very pleased to announce a Q&A with Arpon Basu(@ArponBasu ), the senior columnist at @TheAthletic, to discuss the Habs. Join us tonight at 7pm ET & ask your questions https://t.co/NEgUmHFrfX – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 27, 2025

– The definition of changing philosphy in series.

One of the craziest stats in recent memory: Zach Hyman’s career high in an 82-game season is 117 hits. He has 109 hits in 14 games in the 2024-25 playoffs?!?? – Matt Larkin (@MLarkinHockey) May 26, 2025

– Medicine Hat in grand final.