Peterka is unhappy in Buffalo: An opportunity for the Habs to add talent to their top-6

Overtime

More than 30 organizations gathered at the Bell Centre to celebrate the $970,576 donated by the Foundation to promote physical activity among young people. Thank you for supporting us in creating a world where every child can be active, grow up healthy and thrive pic.twitter.com/x15h1qBU2m – Canadiens Children’s Foundation (@CHCFondation) May 27, 2025

Odds to win tonight between Dallas and Edmonton via @Kalshi: 60% – Edmonton Oilers

40% – Dallas Stars Is Dallas letting themselves go down 3-1 tonight? pic.twitter.com/l2vvGgLT1w – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) May 27, 2025

The club is off to another bad start this season. https://t.co/Y3LbPD3KPY – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 27, 2025

Felix Auger-Aliassime escapes a 2-set lead and only makes it through the French Open. Full details: https: //t.co/u4PQtZy2dq pic.twitter.com/ODuUYMHepI – RDS (@RDSca) May 27, 2025

Unfortunately, this match won’t go down in history https://t.co/qDnuOhHmzs – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 27, 2025