Peterka is unhappy in Buffalo: An opportunity for the Habs to add talent to their top-6

Overtime
More than 30 organizations gathered at the Bell Centre to celebrate the $970,576 donated by the Foundation to promote physical activity among young people.
Thank you for supporting us in creating a world where every child can be active, grow up healthy and thrive pic.twitter.com/x15h1qBU2m – Canadiens Children’s Foundation (@CHCFondation) May 27, 2025
Odds to win tonight between Dallas and Edmonton via @Kalshi:
60% – Edmonton Oilers
40% – Dallas Stars
Is Dallas letting themselves go down 3-1 tonight? pic.twitter.com/l2vvGgLT1w – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) May 27, 2025
The club is off to another bad start this season. https://t.co/Y3LbPD3KPY
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 27, 2025
Felix Auger-Aliassime escapes a 2-set lead and only makes it through the French Open.
Full details: https: //t.co/u4PQtZy2dq pic.twitter.com/ODuUYMHepI – RDS (@RDSca) May 27, 2025
Unfortunately, this match won’t go down in history https://t.co/qDnuOhHmzs
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 27, 2025