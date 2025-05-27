Skip to content
Peterka is unhappy in Buffalo: An opportunity for the Habs to add talent to their top-6
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images
JJ Peterka is a very talented player.

The Sabres winger has 68 points (27 goals) in 77 games this season at the age of 23, and has the potential to be one of the NHL’s top offensive players before too long. The problem for the Sabres organization? His future in Buffalo is far from guaranteed.

In fact, according to Frank Seravalli, the Sabres may have no choice but to trade him…

Why not?

Because the forward isn’t happy with his current situation.

According to Seravalli, Peterka – like many other Sabres players – is unhappy with the way things are going in Buffalo, and that’s why he’s at the top of his list of players who could be traded this summer.

Peterka will be an RFA this summer( compensated free agent), the Sabres must make a decision in his case… and that’s where the Canadiens could join the party.

Kent Hughes’ plan is clear, after all. They want to bring in a talented player who can help the team offensively, and even if Peterka doesn’t play center, he’s definitely capable of filling a chair like that.

And the best part? Kent Hughes and the Canadiens have what it takes to dance with the Sabres, who are still going nowhere.

It would be expensive, in terms of assets, to acquire him. Of course, there are other teams who tried to get him at the last NHL trade deadline.

But then again, the Canadiens have the assets to make a move.

Prospects, picks… With the Sabres nowhere near turning the corner on their never-ending rebuild, now might be the perfect time to make a big offer to get him out of Buffalo.

Peterka, his speed, his intelligence with the puck and his offensive abilities with Ivan Demidov next to him… It would be really interesting for the Canadiens.

We’re not talking about a center, but that wouldn’t stop Kent Hughes from going out and finding another one on the free agent market. There’s money to be spent this summer with the Canadiens, and Kent Hughes has proven in the past that he can be aggressive in improving his club when necessary.

Because expectations will change, too. The Habs have just made the playoffs, and it’s hard to imagine that the organization would be satisfied with the club missing out in 25-26.

But getting hold of Peterka, a 23-year-old player with fire potential, could help push things forward even more.


