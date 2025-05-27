Paul Maurice “blamed” Sergei Bobrovsky for Panthers’ last two goals allowed

Florida, however, was unable to beat Carolina four times in a row; Rod Brind’Amour’s team won 3-0.
Paul Maurice joked the last two goals were “horsesh**t” when asked about how Bobrovsky played
The Panthers’ net was empty for the last two goals pic.twitter.com/3VvKK1f7ua
Andrei Svechnikov gave the entire Hurricanes fanbase a heart attack by passing up a wide-open empty net to get Aho the goal pic.twitter.com/3oQ2mYlotJ
Empty net goal for Carolina!
Scored by Jordan Staal with 01:45 remaining in the 3rd period.
Assisted by Brent Burns.
Florida: 0
Carolina: 3#CARvsFLA #TimeToHunt #RaiseUp pic.twitter.com/1kBJzgMTdG
An absolute dart from Logan Stankoven
(via @NHL)pic.twitter.com/h5BywBdntE
It was the Canes’ first victory in the Association Finals since 2006.
The Hurricanes stave off elimination with a shutout win over the Panthers! pic.twitter.com/f78EAqm7oi
Overtime
– Frederik Andersen’s fifth shutout of the playoffs.
Frederik Andersen’s fifth career #StanleyCup Playoffs shutout could NOT have come at a better time! pic.twitter.com/LvJ3ESmrlc
– Nice try, KK.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi with an outrageous hit attempt pic.twitter.com/CsHnFnjeKQ
– Scorers of the game.
– The Oilers can push the Stars to the brink tonight.