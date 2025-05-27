Paul Maurice “blamed” Sergei Bobrovsky for Panthers’ last two goals allowed

Credit: Last night, the Panthers could sweep the Hurricanes in the Eastern final for the second time in three years. Florida, however, was unable to beat Carolina four times in a row; Rod Brind’Amour’s team won 3-0. After the game, Paul Maurice jokingly blamed his goalie for the last two goals. Both goals were scored while […]

Paul Maurice joked the last two goals were “horsesh**t” when asked about how Bobrovsky played The Panthers’ net was empty for the last two goals pic.twitter.com/3VvKK1f7ua – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 27, 2025

Andrei Svechnikov gave the entire Hurricanes fanbase a heart attack by passing up a wide-open empty net to get Aho the goal pic.twitter.com/3oQ2mYlotJ – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 27, 2025

Empty net goal for Carolina! Scored by Jordan Staal with 01:45 remaining in the 3rd period. Assisted by Brent Burns. Florida: 0

Carolina: 3#CARvsFLA #TimeToHunt #RaiseUp pic.twitter.com/1kBJzgMTdG – NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) May 27, 2025

After the game, Paul Maurice jokingly blamed his goalie for the last two goals. Both goals were scored while Sergei Bobrovsky was on the bench.He still has a good sense of humor, despite the loss, this Paul.The game was close right up to the very end, until Maurice took out his goalie.The first and winning goal of the game was scored by Logan Stankoven.What a shot!

It was the Canes’ first victory in the Association Finals since 2006.

The Hurricanes stave off elimination with a shutout win over the Panthers! pic.twitter.com/f78EAqm7oi – JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) May 27, 2025

The club ended a 15-game losing streak in the conference finals.The next game will be played in Carolina tomorrow at 8pm.The Panthers will have another opportunity to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the third year in a row.

– Frederik Andersen’s fifth shutout of the playoffs.

Frederik Andersen’s fifth career #StanleyCup Playoffs shutout could NOT have come at a better time! pic.twitter.com/LvJ3ESmrlc – NHL (@NHL) May 27, 2025

– Nice try, KK.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi with an outrageous hit attempt pic.twitter.com/CsHnFnjeKQ – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 27, 2025

– Scorers of the game.

