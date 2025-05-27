Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Paul Maurice “blamed” Sergei Bobrovsky for Panthers’ last two goals allowed
Raphael Simard
Paul Maurice “blamed” Sergei Bobrovsky for Panthers’ last two goals allowed
Credit: Last night, the Panthers could sweep the Hurricanes in the Eastern final for the second time in three years. Florida, however, was unable to beat Carolina four times in a row; Rod Brind’Amour’s team won 3-0. After the game, Paul Maurice jokingly blamed his goalie for the last two goals. Both goals were scored while […]
Last night, the Panthers could sweep the Hurricanes in the Eastern final for the second time in three years.

Florida, however, was unable to beat Carolina four times in a row; Rod Brind’Amour’s team won 3-0.

After the game, Paul Maurice jokingly blamed his goalie for the last two goals. Both goals were scored while Sergei Bobrovsky was on the bench.

He still has a good sense of humor, despite the loss, this Paul.

The game was close right up to the very end, until Maurice took out his goalie.

The first and winning goal of the game was scored by Logan Stankoven.

What a shot!

It was the Canes’ first victory in the Association Finals since 2006.

The club ended a 15-game losing streak in the conference finals.

The next game will be played in Carolina tomorrow at 8pm.

The Panthers will have another opportunity to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the third year in a row.


Overtime

– Frederik Andersen’s fifth shutout of the playoffs.

– Nice try, KK.

– Scorers of the game.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– The Oilers can push the Stars to the brink tonight.

(Credit: NHL.com)
facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content