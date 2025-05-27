Skip to content
Marc-André Fleury’s return doesn’t seem “impossible” according to Allan Walsh
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images
Marc-André Fleury said he wanted to retire.

But he took the opportunity to go and play with his buddy, Sidney Crosby, at the World Championship… and according to Allan Walsh, he had the time of his life.

And when you also look at Flower’s stats from the tournament, you realize that he’s still a quality goalie.

In three starts, the Québécois maintained a 0.97 goals-against average and was excellent with his .944 save percentage.

Those don’t sound like the numbers of a guy who’s about to retire. And Walsh – without necessarily opening the door – talks in his podcast like someone who could expect Fleury to return to the NHL for at least another season.

You never know… – Allan Walsh

Allan Walsh is Marc-André Fleury’s agent and the two guys know each other well.

That said, maybe Walsh knows certain things and can’t necessarily talk about them openly because he wants to protect his client.

But then again, the way he talked about it, you’d think the scenario of Fleury coming back is possible…

If Marc-André Fleury still wants to play, there will be clubs interested in his services.

He may not be the dominant goalkeeper he once was, we agree.

But he brings so much to a club that he could be a logical candidate for a team looking for a quality second goaltender. And we also know that Fleury can have a positive impact in a dressing room and within an organization because he has a personality that everyone likes.

It remains to be seen, then, whether his great experience at the World Championship will encourage the 40-year-old goaltender to play one last season in the National League.

And I really think you’ll agree with me when I say that seeing Fleury return would please all hockey fans.


