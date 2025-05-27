Marc-André Fleury’s return doesn’t seem “impossible” according to Allan Walsh

You never know… – Allan Walsh
Overtime
Every franchise’s most recent Conference Finals win:
May 26th, 2025: Carolina Hurricanes
May 25th, 2025: Edmonton Oilers
May 24th, 2025: Florida Panthers
May 21st, 2025: Dallas Stars
May 26th, 2024: New York Rangers
May 29th, 2023: Vegas Golden Knights
June 11th, 2022: Tampa Bay… pic.twitter.com/LGAMk3QXKM
– Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) May 27, 2025
Regarding Ian Laperriere’s reassignment, I’m told from a team source that the club just preferred a new voice behind its AHL bench. At the same time, Lappy’s intimate knowledge of some key prospects is still viewed as important, as the club hopes to turn the corner on the rebuild
– Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) May 27, 2025
This stained glass window of Saquon’s backwards hurdle is STUNNING
(via gregstefanstudios / IG) pic.twitter.com/zzU8PEFcSJ – cllct (@cllctMedia) May 27, 2025
This Patrick Star jersey could be yours if you’re attending SpongeBob Day this Sunday, June 1 in Miami. pic.twitter.com/lcC9yojMoc
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 27, 2025