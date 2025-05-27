“Let’s go Oilers” on a billboard on the Champlain Bridge

Credit: The playoff dust has been settling in Montreal for a few weeks now. Yes, the Victoire and Rocket have been drawing crowds lately, but it’s not the same dynamic as when the Habs are in the playoffs. In short, it’s rare to see highway signs with a message of encouragement for a team other than […]

The playoff dust has been settling in Montreal for a few weeks now. Yes, the Victoire and Rocket have been drawing crowds lately, but it’s not the same dynamic as when the Habs are in the playoffs.

In short, it’s rare to see highway signs with a message of encouragement for a team other than the Canadiens. The Rocket didn’t get one, and neither did La Victoire.

But now a sign on the Champlain Bridge has a clear message: “Let’s go Oilers”. The Alberta team logo was also displayed.

On the Champlain Bridge in Montreal pic.twitter.com/cjUeTpkAjy – Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) May 27, 2025

Georges Laraque is the one who posted the photo.

I have a few questions..

Is this in response to the support received by the Canadiens in 2021 by other Canadian teams?

Is it because of the trade war between Canada and the United States?

It’s a sign that displays road safety messages, I doubt anyone could have paid to display this type of message.

The only logical explanation is that bridges are managed by the federal government, which could explain why such a message would be allowed.

Whatever the reason, it’s quite surprising and let me question it.

We’re talking about an Alberta team in the Western finals. Sure, it’d be nice to see a Canadian team win the Stanley Cup, but to post a message like that, in Montreal no less, I’m not sure..

But in the end, it’s on the ice that the Oilers will decide. They’re in control of their series against the Stars and can take a 3-1 lead tonight.

Overtime

– Nice move by the Phillies.

Guy Gaudreau threw the ceremonial first pitch at tonight’s Phillies game ahead of the Gaudreau Family 5k on Saturday : @Phillies pic.twitter.com/Xy0WpyMraO – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 27, 2025

– Heavy loss.

Hyman will not return in Game 4 https://t.co/9VYAz947bc – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 28, 2025

– What a mystery goalie.