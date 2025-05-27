Confirmed: Ivan Demidov, Alex Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin will not be at the 2026 Olympic Games

Credit: It’s official. Russia will not be able to compete at the next Winter Olympics in 2026. The International Olympic Committee has decided not to reinstate the Russians for the next Olympics. Russian teams have been banned since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The IOC confirms that Russian teams will remain banned at […]

It’s official.

The IOC confirms that Russian teams will remain banned at the Olympics. Per ESPN, this comes as a response to reports out of Russia that hockey officials had been in talks with the IIHF about Olympic participation. By IOC rule, a group of Individual Neutral Athletes cannot… pic.twitter.com/JB8rArg1Uz – TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 27, 2025

Russia will not be able to compete at the next Winter Olympics in 2026. The International Olympic Committee has decided not to reinstate the Russians for the next Olympics.Russian teams have been banned since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

So that means the Alex Ovechkin, Ivan Demidov and Evgeni Malkin of this world won’t be able to represent Russia at the hockey tournament in less than 10 months’ time.

I don’t know if Demidov would have been invited, but it’s not completely impossible to think so, right?

In 2018 and 2022, when the NHL couldn’t go to the Olympics (so it’s been a while since we’ve seen Ovi at the Games…), the Russians won gold and silver, respectively.

In 2026, this will obviously not be the case.

In hockey, France could replace Russia. Obviously, with all due respect to the French cousins, it won’t be the same caliber of game, since the country doesn’t have as many good hockey players as Russia.

But while it’s a shame for Russian players in particular, it’s a decision that goes beyond sport.

It’s worth noting that France will have a good challenge on their hands, as they face Canada, Switzerland and the Czech Republic in the preliminary phase. So it won’t be easy for the French.

So, yes, the Russians’ exclusion will continue to be the talk of the town.

Details to follow…