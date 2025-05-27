Skip to content
Marc-Olivier Cook
Carey Price: “Every time I see Montembeault play, he always impresses me”
Credit: Getty Images
Samuel Montembeault had a fine season.

He played a career-high 62 games in a single campaign, and while he may have been a little overused, he did well under the circumstances.

The goalie was, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the key elements of the Habs’ success in 24-25.

At 28 years of age, he is currently experiencing his best moments since entering the National League.

He’s developed into a #1 goaltender – even selected by Team Canada for the 4 Nations Confrontation – and he’s helping the Canadiens win games.

Monty plays his part in town. And even Carey Price(Sick Podcast), who’s been in this chair before, says he’s impressed with the Québécois goalie.

Every time I see Montembeault play, he always impresses me. – Carey Price

To see a goalie like Price, who has enjoyed his share of NHL success, praise Montembeault is worthy of mention.

And it proves, all in all, that Monty has a good reputation.

But it’s deserved because the goalie is always working to improve, and that’s what he’s been able to do in recent years. I’ve seen him several times this winter in Brossard: during practice, Monty gives his all.

And he doesn’t hesitate to work on the things that aren’t going so well in his game when that’s the case. He works hard to be even better:

If Monty is able to improve even more, the Canadiens will be in a boat.

Because having a good, quality goalie in the NHL is important. It helps win games, but it also goes beyond that: it helps stabilize the game in the defensive zone, and it gives the guys confidence.

So I’m looking forward to seeing him next season. The Canadiens would like to see Jakub Dobes challenge for the #1 spot next year, but the net is his until proven otherwise.

And if the Québécois improves further, it’ll be really hard for Dobes to steal his spot.


