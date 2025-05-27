“Caleb Desnoyers will be better than Pierre-Luc Dubois and Alexis Lafrenière”

Credit: The 2025 NHL amateur draft is the talk of the town, as there’s no real consensus. Even the very first pick (despite the fact that Matthew Schaefer seems to be the logical choice) has not been established, as the New York Islanders are in dire need of some punch up front. Picking a Michael Misa, […]

The 2025 NHL amateur draft is the talk of the town, as there’s no real consensus.

Even the very first pick (despite the fact that Matthew Schaefer seems to be the logical choice) has not been established, as the New York Islanders are in dire need of some punch up front. Picking a Michael Misa, or even a James Hagens could (and should) be an option the Islanders consider to fill this need.

For the rare time, a Québécois has stood out since the start of the season with impressive statistics, and is quietly climbing the draft ladder.

Caleb Desnoyers could indeed break into the top-5 this year.

The last Québécois to be drafted in the top-5 are Alexis Lafrenière (#1 in 2020) and Pierre-Luc Dubois (#3 in 2016).

Mathias Brunet has his own opinion on Desnoyers’ potential.

He thinks he’ll be better than PLD and Lafrenière.

Complete the sentence: Caleb Desnoyers will be the best Québécois player since ______. To listen to @mathiasbrunet ‘s column with @MartinLemay: https://t.co/q5E8ZeZcw4 pic.twitter.com/ITufn20SPY – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) May 27, 2025

Even if PLD and Lafrenière never played to their full potential, they still have respectable careers, despite their ups and downs.

Lafrenière has 193 points in 380 games, while Dubois has 408 points in 598 games.

And it’s pretty hard to determine just how much better a prospect playing in the QMJHL can become than this or that player, since he’s only played against players 20 and under. Not to mention the fact that the QMJHL isn’t the best development league at junior level.

But Brunet seems to be confident.After all, since the start of the season, Desnoyers has done nothing but improve and impress scouts and fans alike. During the season, he totalled 84 points in 56 games, while in the QMJHL playoffs, he amassed no less than 30 points in 19 short games.

And let’s not forget that the product of the Gaulois de Saint-Hyacinthe brings a lot more to the table than just his offensive touch, as he’s quite responsible defensively, as well as being a physical player.

Caleb Desnoyers Game 6 vs. Rimouski – Championship game, championship details. Stays above pucks and supports the play. – Great reads with/without the puck. Disruptive on the forecheck and PK. – Quick shot release and creates for others. Not many creative flashes though. pic.twitter.com/xYgmLEXlCb – Félix Sicard (@Felix_Sicard) May 21, 2025

On the other hand, after two Memorial Cup games, the Saint-Hyacinthe native seems to be struggling a bit, as he still hasn’t blackened the score sheet and doesn’t appear as intense as usual.

It’s only two games away, though, and a prospect of Desnoyers’ calibre could very well bounce back next game with three or four points.

Overtime

– Tough news for the Trois-Rivières Lions…

The Rocket had no choice but to recall Vincent Sevigny from Trois-Rivières. This deprives the Lions of a big piece just before their Game 6 of the semi-finals. https://t.co/VT9HkEHBjA – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) May 27, 2025

– Pierre Dorion told Le Retour des Sportifs that Robin Lehner is the most talented goalie he’s seen in his career. [BPM Sports]

– Seth Jarvis is as funny as ever.

Seth Jarvis calls it like it is pic.twitter.com/w19O57cDeZ – Dobber (@DobberHockey) May 27, 2025

– It’s hard to place him ahead of the legends who have won it all in their careers.

For @MartinLemay, Carey Price can’t be placed ahead of Roy, Dryden and Plante among the greatest goalies in Habs history!! pic.twitter.com/s6bdrVR5kg – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) May 27, 2025

