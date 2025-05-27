Abbotsford Canucks describer attacked mid-game by a fan

Credit: Now that’s special. During one of the games in the series between the Abbotsford Canucks and the Colorado Eagles in the AHL, the Canucks’ describer was attacked by a fan of the other team. You read that correctly. The game was shown on AHL TV, and you can clearly hear the describer’s nerves. He called […]

Now that’s special.

During one of the games in the series between the Abbotsford Canucks and the Colorado Eagles in the AHL, the Canucks’ describer was attacked by a fan of the other team.

You read that correctly.

The game was shown on AHL TV, and you can clearly hear the describer’s nerves.

He called security because the fan in question stole his chair and threw it at him. And at the end of the “sequence”, you can hear the describer say… this:

Get yourself another beer!

Again… that’s special:

The announcer for the Abbotsford Canucks got attacked by a fan mid-game broadcast and the fan allegedly threw a chair at him (h/t AggPuck-303/reddit) pic.twitter.com/qYyxShhriB – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 27, 2025

First time in my life.

That said, it seems to have ended relatively well (at least), and to hear the describer in question tell it, he wasn’t injured.

Imagine the scenario: the Canadiens are playing on the road and a fan decides to go forward and attack Pierre Houde or Marc Denis.

There’s no place for that kind of behavior in the sports world (or in life in general)… and I hope there are consequences for the fan who decided to go underground.

Usually, descriptors are placed in a safe place in the NHL.

But in the AHL, it’s different because of the smaller amphitheaters, and maybe some rules need to be reviewed so that a scenario like this doesn’t happen again.

It must have been such a bizarre moment in the arena for those close to the scene…

Overtime

– Already…

25 years ago today, Quebec lost one of its greats: Maurice Richard. pic.twitter.com/uCxYPZL1JR – RDS (@RDSca) May 27, 2025

– The video is really cool!

– Well done.

Today we officially launch ‘The Gilles Villeneuve Renaissance’. His daughter Mélanie (in charge of the project), his wife Johanne and his son Jacques are launching this informative platform, which will also include a collection of items featuring Gilles. @Formula1 pic.twitter.com/fpgtHQDcJx – Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) May 27, 2025

– Can’t wait to see this.