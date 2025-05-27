Abbotsford Canucks describer attacked mid-game by a fan

Now that’s special.
During one of the games in the series between the Abbotsford Canucks and the Colorado Eagles in the AHL, the Canucks’ describer was attacked by a fan of the other team.
The game was shown on AHL TV, and you can clearly hear the describer’s nerves.
He called security because the fan in question stole his chair and threw it at him. And at the end of the “sequence”, you can hear the describer say… this:
Get yourself another beer!
Again… that’s special:
The announcer for the Abbotsford Canucks got attacked by a fan mid-game broadcast and the fan allegedly threw a chair at him
(h/t AggPuck-303/reddit) pic.twitter.com/qYyxShhriB
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 27, 2025
That said, it seems to have ended relatively well (at least), and to hear the describer in question tell it, he wasn’t injured.
There’s no place for that kind of behavior in the sports world (or in life in general)… and I hope there are consequences for the fan who decided to go underground.
But in the AHL, it’s different because of the smaller amphitheaters, and maybe some rules need to be reviewed so that a scenario like this doesn’t happen again.
It must have been such a bizarre moment in the arena for those close to the scene…
