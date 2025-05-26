Skip to content
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
You can criticize the Maple Leafs, but they did better than the Hurricanes against the Panthers
Credit: Getty Images
Criticizing the Maple Leafs is easy. And deservedly so.

Every year, the Toronto club finds a new way to crash the playoffs. And let’s just say it’s going to take some drastic changes to turn the tide.

Because in the meantime, everyone’s laughing at the Maple Leafs. Even Carey Price, who talks to the media two or three times a year, has done it…

But while you can criticize the Maple Leafs every day (and twice on Sundays) all you want, you have to remember that right now, the Hurricanes aren’t doing any better than they are in the playoffs against the Panthers.

Quite the contrary, in fact.

This morning, on BPM Sports, Renaud Lavoie reminded us that without the current playoff format, the Hurricanes probably wouldn’t be in the conference finals. Maybe Toronto would actually be there.

Because right now, it’s clear that the Canes don’t have it in them. 15 straight losses in the conference finals is horrible… and they’re not just losing: they’re getting destroyed.

The Maple Leafs, at least, had the decency to bring the series against Florida to seven. That won’t be the case for the Hurricanes in 2025, I can tell you right now.

As Éric Bélanger discussed this morning with Tony Marinaro, Paul Bissonnette, on Twitter, summed up what I think of the Hurricanes.

No wonder Rantanen wanted out. – Paul Bissonnette

Rantanen had teams like the Panthers and Stars in mind. These are great places to live, where the players on the ice know how to win and where taxes are lower than elsewhere.

Let’s not forget that the Hurricanes could lose tonight and be eliminated in four games. And if that’s the case, it could put Sebastian Aho on the trading block.


