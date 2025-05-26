You can criticize the Maple Leafs, but they did better than the Hurricanes against the Panthers
Hurricanes have lost 15 consecutive games in the Eastern Conference Final pic.twitter.com/51skSBCLG2
– Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) May 25, 2025
No wonder Rantanen wanted out. – Paul Bissonnette
No wonder Rantanen wanted out.
– Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) May 25, 2025
overtime
Some people I’ve spoken to in the last few hours are concerned that Jesse’s injury may be serious. Surgery is not out of the question at this time.
If the surgery does indeed take place and is done in Italy, the… https://t.co/qOHcDDPGG9 – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 26, 2025
Despite his smoking performances with the Rocket, his departure still seems like a formality this summer. https://t.co/kuVxRMgD6q
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 26, 2025