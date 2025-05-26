Skip to content
Sam Bennett: “At least one team will be willing to give him $10M per season”
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images

Sam Bennett’s name is popular right now, and it will be even more so this summer.

The Panthers player, who will be free as a bird on July 1, will be one of the most sought-after guys on the market – along with Mitch Marner, probably – because he has a style of play that can help any NHL club.

In fact, every team needs a Sam Bennett in their line-up. But…

But the problem is, Bennett seems to be asking for the moon. The arguments are there for him to ask for a huge salary, and this may be where some teams will be reluctant to offer him a very lucrative contract.

Because according to E.J. Hradek, who works for the NHL, there’s “at least” one team willing to give him $10 million a season, as Martin Biron suggested a few days ago.

The HabsolumentFan site also wrote an article on the subject.

The Panthers have been excellent since the start of the playoffs, and Sam Bennett has had a hand in his club’s success.

He’s scored nine times and added five assists in just 15 games, he hits everything that moves, he brings intensity to the rest of the group because he gives his all on the ice…

Players like Sam Bennett are rare in the National League.

You can clearly see the impact he’s having on his club right now, and that’s why teams are likely to be lining up for his services in just over a month’s time. When players like him are available… every NHL team knows it.

But, the question to ask with all this is:

Is Sam Bennett really worth $10 million a season?

Therein lies the dilemma.

We’re talking about a guy who’s averaged 45 points a season over the past four years… but who’s also really dominant in the playoffs, which is when it really counts.

Bennett has 43 points in his last 54 playoff games, but it goes back to what I was saying earlier: he doesn’t just produce offensively.

He’s capable of helping his club by doing things other than scoring goals on the ice (being productive in the playoffs already helps), and that’s what makes him such an interesting player right now.

It’s not necessarily his regular-season play that’s going to get him the big cheque, but his play in the playoffs.

And if there’s a team out there that already has some good players and needs to add the final piece to its Stanley Cup hopes, Sam Bennett is the perfect candidate.


