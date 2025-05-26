Rumor mill: Nikolaj Ehlers looks set to leave the Jets

It’s getting a bit old because Sam Bennett and Mitch Marner will be available on the free agent market this summer.

But there’s also one name that deserves more attention.

And here I’m referring to Nikolaj Ehlers, who will also be free as a bird as of July 1.

The Jets’ plan is simple: keep him in town.

But… even if said plan is simple, the entire situation is more complicated than that. Ehlers will have the luxury of asking for a big salary because he’s proven himself in the NHL – 520 points in 674 games – and this will be his last chance to pick up a long-term, multi-million-dollar contract.

At 29, the idea of testing the market could really interest him.

And that’s why, right now, he appears to be on the verge of leaving the organization in the eyes of Jacob Stoller, who covers Jets activities for Sportsnet.

All indications are that Ehlers is well and truly gone. – Jacob Stoller

It doesn’t matter: whether in Winnipeg or elsewhere, Ehlers will break the bank.

His strengths can help a team looking to instill natural talent into its line-up (hello, Kent Hughes?) and with the salary cap set to rise in the next few years, it gives him even more of a chance to go for a big contract.

I can’t wait to see where he’ll be playing in 25-26.

Leafs and Matthew Knies start talking

At the Leafs’ end-of-season review, Matthew Knies practically shouted it out: he’s not interested in leaving Toronto.

He wants to play for the Leafs in the future – at least, that’s what he said – and the organization wants to keep him too.

The problem?

The Leafs are not immune to an offer sheet in the player’s case. A team could come and cause problems for the Toronto team by offering him a big contract, and if that happens, the Leafs could have a hard time making up their mind.

But right now, we know that the Leafs and Knies are discussing a new deal.

It is, according to David Pagnotta, a priority on Brad Treliving’s desk.

It’s true that this is an important file, because Matthew Knies is a hockey player.

He’s only 22, but he’s really proven that he’s capable of helping the Leafs in the long term. He’s coming off an excellent season (29 goals and 58 points in 78 games) and will continue to improve over the next few years.

Quinn Hughes’ situation complicates matters in Vancouver

Offering him a big contract is almost a no-brainer.Things got complicated last season in Vancouver.And do you know what?

It’s likely to be complicated this summer, too.

Because there’s one thing that’s uncertain: captain Quinn Hughes’ future with the organization.

Everyone knows he’d like to play with his two brothers, and Jim Rutherford even said so in his end-of-season review. But now, with all the uncertainty surrounding the captain, free agents will be more skeptical about signing a contract in Vancouver.

And there’s one thing we can all agree on: it’s not ideal.

The Canucks are in a bit of an odd situation.

They’ve got some good players in place, they’ve got a new coach (Adam Foote), but it really looks like the organization is digging itself into a hole. Pettersson isn’t as good as he used to be, Hughes looks like he’ll be leaving, Brock Boeser is in real danger of leaving this summer via the agent market…

The possibility of joining the Canucks and signing a long-term contract in Vancouver is not attractive right now.

And that’s why what happens next could be quite interesting…

