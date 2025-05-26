Rocket series: Jesse Puljujarvi and these Checkers players to watch out for

Tickets go on sale tomorrow at noon
– xyz – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) May 26, 2025
A much more experienced team from top to bottom than Rochester. Less talented in my opinion. They’ll have a distinct advantage in terms of experience. It’s going to be very interesting.
– Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) May 26, 2025
- Alex Barré-Boulet: 3 + 7 = 10
- Laurent Dauphin: 5 + 4 = 9
- Sean Farrell: 3 + 5 = 8
- Joshua Roy: 3 = 5 = 8
Laval is off to face the Charlotte Checkers in the AHL Conference Finals, extending the season for a plethora of #Habs prospects. Charlotte is 6-2 in the post-season, led offensively by the following: https://t.co/tDEdrCj5R2 pic.twitter.com/hgjCsUG2r4
– Dan Kramer (@DanKramerHabs) May 25, 2025
This American against the Americans
This American against the Americans pic.twitter.com/7556gFNbFO
– xyz – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) May 26, 2025
WHAT SEAN SAID
WHAT SEAN SAID pic.twitter.com/WDGEzP3oeq
– xyz – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) May 26, 2025
In 30 AHL games so far at the ages of 19 and 20, including nine playoff games, fifth overall pick David Reinbacher is +15. In his first 84 regular-season AHL games, sixth overall pick David Jiricek was -27.
The kid may turn out okay. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) May 26, 2025
overtime
we have our answer https://t.co/jwiUeOiKpc
– Charlotte Checkers (@CheckersHockey) May 25, 2025
First time since 2011 that the Canadiens’ AHL and ECHL clubs make it to the Final Four
2025: Rocket and Lions with 18 Québécois in the lineups in their last games 2011: Hamilton and Wheeling – Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) May 26, 2025
