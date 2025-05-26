Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Marner: Leafs will sit down with him to see if he wants to stay (according to Elliotte Friedman)
Marc-Olivier Cook
Marner: Leafs will sit down with him to see if he wants to stay (according to Elliotte Friedman)
Credit: Getty Images
We’re hearing that there will be major changes in Toronto this summer.

We’re also hearing that Mitch Marner is about to leave the Leafs after spending the first nine years of his career with the Toronto organization.

But Marner’s departure is no guarantee. At least, in the words of Elliotte Friedman, there’s a little prospect for those who want to see him stay in town.

It’s Marner who has the big stick, because he’s eligible for full autonomy this summer.

The idea of testing the free agent market will clearly be on his mind… because this is the first time in his career that he’ll be in a position to receive offers from other teams.

However, according to Friedman(32 Thoughts podcast), the Leafs haven’t necessarily moved on yet.

They want to sit down with the player to see what his plan is… and if there’s a possibility of starting discussions for a new contract.

To see Marner stay in Toronto would be… something.

Fans booed him in his last playoff game, and clearly, they want to move on.

It feels like the marriage between player and fans is truly over… and I wonder how strong the reaction would be to see Marner sign a new contract with the Leafs.

But on the other hand, we know that Marner loved playing for the Leafs because he comes from the place.

Maybe that’s enough to make some people think there’s a chance he’ll continue his career there… even if, in the end, it would raise questions all over the place.

Because we know it’s not working with the current group.

And if the Leafs offer Marner a new contract and everything stays the same… it’s hard to believe that things will really change in town.

And here again, we agree: if that happens, more than a few people in Toronto will be crying.


Overtime

– Enjoy!

– Um…

– Coming up.

– 15 straight losses in the conference finals is unacceptable.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content