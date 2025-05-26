Marc Bergevin AND Mathieu Darche in New York: the Islanders would have thought of it

Monday morning 32 Thoughts playoff reaction, news, information and analysis podcast
Links to your preferred platform, here:https://t.co/io7Mr1QEpm Enjoy! – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 26, 2025
According to the news, Marc Bergevin will get an executive position with the Islanders,VP or GM. The Habs must forget about any transaction involving Horvat or Barzal. I can’t imagine Bergevin dealing with MTL, rebuilding? No, Marc is more of a “reset guy”. To be continued pic.twitter.com/rtIQpBaWzO
– David Ettedgui (@EttedguiDavid) May 20, 2025
#Isles Head Coach Patrick Roy has been named to the Quarter-Century Team! #NHLQCTeam
Congrats Coach! pic.twitter.com/D9DlNCd8Pf – New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) May 11, 2025
overtime
I just asked Gabriel Gervais if Montreal fans can still dream of star players, stars.
His answer: if the opportunity ever presents itself, we won’t be closed, but we should expect the club to invest interesting sums… pic.twitter.com/niZdv09xIy – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 26, 2025
Looks like Freddie Andersen returns to the Carolina net tonight.
– George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) May 26, 2025
Nikko Mikkola, Sam Reinhart and AJ Greer all will not play tonight for Florida. Expect Ballinskis and Sturm to draw in.
– John Bartlett (@BartsBytes) May 26, 2025
Erik Brannstrom leaves for Switzerlandhttps://t.co/9fFjN0gmD7
– RDS (@RDSca) May 26, 2025
That’ll put a lot of pressure on Montreal this year. https://t.co/oB96Qs6rvd
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 26, 2025