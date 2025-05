Marc Bergevin AND Mathieu Darche in New York: the Islanders would have thought of it

Credit: In the last few days, the Islanders have appointed Mathieu Darche as GM and VP of the club. The result? As there is no President of Hockey Operations at the club, the Québécois will report directly to the owners. He’s in charge of hockey operations for the entire club. It’s a big vote of confidence. […]

In the last few days, the Islanders have appointed Mathieu Darche as GM and VP of the club.The result? As there is no President of Hockey Operations at the club, the Québécois will report directly to the owners. He’s in charge of hockey operations for the entire club.It’s a big vote of confidence.Elliotte Friedman, in the most recent episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast , mentioned that Darche’s business background (in addition to his hockey background, of course) could be a big asset in his favor.Scott Malkin, the owner there, is an accomplished businessman. Being able to talk business with Darche may have tipped the scales, as the Québécois is not just a hockey head.Also in the podcast, Elliotte Friedman mentioned something interesting.He mentions that, at one point, it’s possible to think that the Islanders might have considered a duo involving Mathieu Darche and Marc Bergevin to lead the club.Of course, that didn’t happen, and Bergevin might not have wanted it to happen.But it’s worth mentioning that Friedman brought it up and that David Ettedgui had recently said he believed Bergevin, without necessarily having the GM job, would be part of the Islanders’ administration. Hmm…Obviously, in hindsight, Ettedgui was wrong. But could it be that Bergevin came closer than we think to landing a job with his old team? After all, at one point, he really did seem to be the lucky one…Aside from the possibility of Bergevin saying NO to a duo (not my favorite idea, but it does exist) in the Big Apple, I have two related theories.1. As Elliotte Friedman discussed in his podcast , it’s simply possible that Darche, with his hockey and business knowledge, convinced the Islanders to give him sole control of hockey operations.He’d been in demand for years, after all… without ever getting a job.2. Is it possible that Marc Bergevin said no to keeping Patrick Roy and the Islanders didn’t feel like paying Darche, Bergevin, Roy AND a new head coach?A guy wonders… especially knowing that Roy’s file is obviously still unresolved. After all, he’s not as in demand as an NHL coach as he was as a goalie.Whatever the reasons, Bergevin has once again bitten the dust. Will a former GM of the Canadiens ever find another GM position elsewhere in the NHL?In the short term, the answer is no. And on the other hand, the three finalists (Kent Hughes, Daniel Brière and Mathieu Darche) to replace him now have one of the 32 GM jobs in the Bettman circuit.– Good question.– Will he save his team’s season?– They won’t be playing tonight.– Of note.– Hmm…