In the last few days, we’ve learned that Ivan Demidov will be spending the entire summer in Montreal . The kid, who joined the Habs at the end of the season, wants to take advantage of the off-season to soak up a bit of Montreal culture.He’ll also take the opportunity to practice… and you’d think that doing so in the team’s facilities would be an advantage in his eyes.This means that Demidov will take advantage of the off-season to settle in Montreal… and obviously, he won’t have to ask Lane Hutson to be his personal cab driver In the last few hours, Paramount Rentals ‘ Instagram account posted images of one of its most recent clients: Ivan Demidov.The young Habs forward now has a (gorgeous) gray Audi RS6 2025 to drive around town in.In the images posted, Demidov and his girlfriend can be seen on site getting their hands on the vehicle. The young Russian, who looked really happy, also took the time to sign a few sweaters for the people on site.That’s a nice little gesture on his part.If Demidov wants to immerse himself in Montreal culture, driving into town in the middle of construction season is, well, a great way to do it. For better or worse, hehe.The youngster has obviously spoiled himself as his summer in the city dawns, and good for him.The most important thing now is to hope he didn’t learn to drive at the same school as Ilya Kovalchuk – Minnesota Frost are champions of the LPHF. It’s a second conquest in two years for the Minnesota outfit.– That’s a good one, hehe.– He’s incredible.