“If Mitch Marner leaves Toronto, he won’t want to play anywhere else in Canada.”

As I wrote about a few weeks back, expect the #Flames to look at all top Free Agents this summer. One would assume that Mitch Marner will be one of them but, speaking with one executive, there is a belief that he will not want to play in Canada should he leave TO.@DailyFaceoff – Anthony Di Marco (@ADiMarco25) May 21, 2025

Medicine Hat wins 3-1 and secures at least a spot in the #coupememorial semifinals Tomorrow the winner between Knights and Tigers advances to the final and the loser awaits Wednesday’s winner between Rimouski and Moncton to play in the semi-final – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) May 27, 2025

Contract negotiations are underway between the Senators and Giroux’s camp. Still very early in the process, but talks have started. https://t.co/Jq9gijgh1t – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) May 26, 2025

Alex Ovechkin brings “precious” 895th career goal puck and hockey stick back home to Russiahttps://t.co/3Jxfxw31dl – RMNB (@rmnb) May 27, 2025

Where will Mitch Marner play in 2025-26? That's one of the questions that will attract the most attention in the NHL over the next month.The Maple Leafs forward, who will become a free agent on July 1, appears to be on his way out of Toronto. Seeing him booed in his final moments on the ice sent a strong message: fans want change.And clearly, Marner can't be too keen to stay with the team in the face of such fan reaction.It makes you wonder where Marner will be playing next year… and Anthony Di Marco(Daily Faceoff) chatted with a league executive about Marner.And from what he could gather, the current feeling about Marner is pretty simple: if he's playing in Canada next year, it's because he'll have stayed in Toronto.The (already very slim) chances of Marner landing in Montreal are starting to take a beating… and it makes sense: Marner is a Toronto kid who, if he doesn't stay with his long-time team, will probably want to go somewhere where he'll be far away from the pressure.And since the popular feeling is that Marner won't be back in Toronto (even if the club wants to sit down with him to talk about it ), we can expect to see him head south of the border. Because, obviously, keeping him in Canada doesn't seem to be the most likely outcome.Canadian teams will probably try to lure him away… but I really have a feeling that the next time he wears a Canadian team jersey, it'll be at the Olympics.