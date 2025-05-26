Skip to content
Habs goaltender #2: “It’s entirely possible that Cayden Primeau will get his chance at camp”
Félix Forget
Credit: Getty Images
In recent months, Jakub Dobes stole the auxiliary chair from Samuel Montembeault, a chair that had previously belonged to Cayden Primeau. Primeau had completely lost his confidence in Montreal, and the club took advantage of the Christmas break to make a goalie switch.

And clearly, the decision paid off: Dobes has proved he can hold his own in the Bettman circuit, while Primeau has become a real wall in Laval.

He’s got his confidence back, and it shows.

That said, Primeau’s comeback raises some interesting questions about his future. The Habs will have to decide whether to submit a qualifying offer to Primeau, failing which he will become an unrestricted free agent. And with a qualifying offer, he would become a restricted free agent.

For a while, therefore, the idea of not making a qualifying offer was popular, as he no longer seemed to fit into the plans. But that trend is changing… and on JiC tonight, Anthony Marcotte went a step further when asked if Primeau might have a chance to fight with Dobes for the #2 spot on the Habs next year:

It’s entirely possible. – Anthony Marcotte

Of course, in Primeau’s case, the big problem has always been making the transition from the AHL to the NHL. He had a lot of success with the club-school… but it never really translated to the big club.

He had a few good moments, but nothing more.

Now, the man who only a few months ago seemed ready to be consigned to oblivion is giving himself a chance for a new audition with the big club. He’ll have his work cut out for him to back up Dobes, who’s had some good times in the NHL this year, but there seem to be people who believe in the possibility of a battle for the job.

The Habs may be hoping that Dobes can put some pressure on Montembeault in 2025-26… but maybe the young goalie will also have to deal with a strong comeback from a goalie he’s overtaken in the pecking order this year. Right now, Primeau is showing that the Habs might be better off giving him one last chance this fall.


Overtime

– Rod Brind’Amour stirs his soup.

When they say he’s a target for a hostile offer sheet

Whew.

– Obviously.

– He’s impressing this season.

