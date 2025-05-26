Skip to content
Carey Price: “Nobody likes to see the Maple Leafs lose more than me”
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
Carey Price is still a polarizing face in Montreal. That’s understandable: he was excellent for the Canadiens.

Even though he can no longer play, it was a great honor for him to represent the Habs for 15 years. And yesterday, on the heels of his appearance before the Montreal media at the Sports Celebrity event, he made a point of reminding them of this.

Benoît Rioux, from Le Journal de Montréal, went to meet him. And the goalie took the opportunity to remind him how proud he was to wear the Habs jersey for all those years.

When he watches hockey, he thinks he could still play. But quickly, he knows his body wouldn’t follow: he’s been on the long-term injured list for years for a reason, y’know.

But that doesn’t stop him from having an opinion on what’s going on in hockey today.

As Richard Labbé (La Presse) reports, the goalie is still keeping an eye on what’s going on in hockey. And on the heels of the 2025 series, he has an opinion on what happened in Toronto.

Carey Price had this to say about the Maple Leafs.

Nobody likes to see them lose more than me. – Carey Price

Price, who beat the Maple Leafs in 2021 when he was nearing the end of his career, may have “defended” them a little, saying that the Panthers are a hockey team and have what it takes to go all the way, but still: he said what he said.

And nobody’s going to complain about that in Montreal, I don’t think.

Ironically, however, there’s something big in store for Price when it comes to Toronto. Next month (June 24), the Canadiens’ goaltender will find out if he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

Needless to say, he’d love to go, even if he’s not losing any sleep over the matter.

It’s the same old story: people connected with the Habs think his candidacy is worthy of consideration. And these same people think that his #31 might be considered for removal from the city, but that the past has been forgotten.

And yesterday, that didn’t change. #NoSurprise

His stats speak for themselves and are the obvious reason why he should be considered for the Hall of Fame. – Bob Gainey, who drafted Carey Price

I have a feeling, if Shea Weber was inducted in his first year of eligibility, that Price will be too. But we’ll see in due course what the decision-makers do.

If it’s not this year, it could be later, but that’s no big deal either.


