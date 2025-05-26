Carey Price jersey removal: “we’re not talking about that […] at the moment, no”

“Right now, we’re not talking about that. We’re concentrating on the current team. Maybe it will come one day, but for now, no.” – Geoff Molson
Because I spent my Sunday night with Carey Price… #Habs https://t.co/va0sdTP5IR
– Benoît Rioux – Journal de Montréal (@benrioux) May 26, 2025
When it comes to Carey Price’s jersey, a number of arguments against it come up: he hasn’t won a Stanley Cup, he’s already got 15 numbers (out of 100) unavailable, and so on.
Extension
sometimes I watch TV and think I could still keep goal,” Price confided on Sunday night, referring to his old knees. Then I take part in a charity softball tournament, and the very next day I’m back to reality.” – Carey Price to Benoit Rioux
It remains to be seen whether his contract will be traded this summer..