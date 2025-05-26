Carey Price jersey removal: “we’re not talking about that […] at the moment, no”

Credit: Every summer, my buddy Nilton Jorge and I make a recurring bet: when will the question be asked, on TV or radio, whether Carey Price’s number should be retired by the Montreal Canadiens? Once the Canadiens’ season is over, it seems that the people paid to talk to us about sports always end up asking […]

Every summer, my buddy Nilton Jorge and I make a recurring bet: when will the question be asked, on TV or radio, whether Carey Price’s number should be retired by the Montreal Canadiens? Once the Canadiens’ season is over, it seems that the people paid to talk to us about sports always end up asking whether Carey Price’s number 31 should be hoisted high up in the Bell Centre.It’s a point like the Godwin point with Adolf Hitler, but in asoftsports version.The over/under is always on June 1.This year, I lost. I had said after June 1st, whereas Nilt’ had said before. There was a radio debate on the subject last week..Last Wednesday, Geoff Molson spoke at a dinner organized by the Canadiens Children’s Foundation, and according to what Benoit Rioux of the Journal de Montréal reported this morning, the owner was asked about the possible removal – or not – of Carey Price’s jersey.His response?If the Canadiens aren’t even talking about the retirement of #31, I think we can stop talking about it in the media..When it comes to Carey Price’s jersey, a number of arguments against it come up: he hasn’t won a Stanley Cup, he’s already got 15 numbers (out of 100) unavailable, and so on.His induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame, on the other hand, seems to be a foregone conclusion.On June 24, the selection committee will meet to determine and announce the 2025 inductees. The question is not if, but when. Will it be in his first year of eligibility, when his contract isn’t even up yet?Price has been the NHL’s best goalie for several seasons, and his list of titles, trophies and honours is long.Especially since he’s been the Habs’ most important player, taking them to the playoffs on several occasions despite a lack of raw talent in the dressing room.Carey Price took part in the annual Sports Celebrity event yesterday in Montreal, and JDM asked him if he could pull a Gabriel Landeskog of his own and make a miracle comeback.It’s all very clear, even if the beginning of Price’s answer was enough to excite fans.It remains to be seen whether his contract will be traded this summer..