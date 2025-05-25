Western Final: a smoking Connor McDavid gives the Oilers the series lead

TWO GOALS IN 36 SECONDS!!
ROGERS PLACE IS ROCKING! #StanleyCup : ABC & @ESPNPlus https://t.co/m0LyTCHYnH
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/nIcyvMAVpW
– NHL (@NHL) May 25, 2025
CONNOR MCDAVID DOUBLES DOWN! pic.twitter.com/JZA8I8JRrl
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 25, 2025
Stuart Skinner is locked in early #StanleyCup
: ABC & @ESPNPlus https://t.co/m0LyTCHYnH
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/dod9ZraOyo
– NHL (@NHL) May 25, 2025
Extension
Connor McDavid this postseason via @hockeystatcards:
– 100th percentile offensively (the best in the world)
– 95th percentile defensively (9th best in the world)
22 points in 14 games and playing elite defense. This might be the version of McDavid that takes the Stanley Cup. pic.twitter.com/TobdEqsHAz – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) May 25, 2025
As of halfway through the second period tonight, Stuart Skinner has an above .900 save percentage.
Is the goalie conversation done for this season? pic.twitter.com/UFWfScdhVd – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) May 25, 2025
This was a beautiful moment
Team USA won the World Championships for the first time in 92 years, 1-0 over Switzerland. Tage Thompson Golden Goal; Jeremy Swayman shutout https://t.co/rvzBmoaxCz – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 25, 2025