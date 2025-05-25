Ultimate match: Cayden Primeau will have the task of propelling the Rocket to the next round

The Rocket’s season comes down to the wire this afternoon.

A win would put the team in the conference finals.

A defeat… and the boys would be on vacation for the summer. The Rochester Americans will be at Place Bell (4:30 p.m.) and Pascal Vincent’s men have a tough challenge ahead of them.

Cayden Primeau will have the task of propelling the Rocket into the next round.

In the club’s last game, Jacob Fowler was sent off after giving up four goals on 14 shots. Primeau came on in relief… and did well under the circumstances.

Today’s starter: Cayden Primeau

Primeau gets the start pic.twitter.com/GzGCL0q7XE – xyz – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) May 25, 2025

Pascal Vincent will therefore be relying on his veteran this afternoon. And all in all, his choice is a logical one.

