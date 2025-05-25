Ultimate match: Cayden Primeau will have the task of propelling the Rocket to the next round

The Rocket’s season comes down to the wire this afternoon.
A defeat… and the boys would be on vacation for the summer. The Rochester Americans will be at Place Bell (4:30 p.m.) and Pascal Vincent’s men have a tough challenge ahead of them.
In the club’s last game, Jacob Fowler was sent off after giving up four goals on 14 shots. Primeau came on in relief… and did well under the circumstances.
Today’s starter: Cayden Primeau
Primeau gets the start pic.twitter.com/GzGCL0q7XE
