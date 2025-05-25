Series wrap-up: far too easy for the Panthers

We’re getting closer and closer to the Stanley Cup Final, with the 2025 champions set to be announced in the coming weeks.
The Hurricanes, for their part, couldn’t afford to lose and trail 0-3 in the series, but unfortunately for Carolina, once again, the Panthers were too strong.
BACK IN THE LINEUP AND BACK ON THE SCOREBOARD
Jesper Boqvist gives the @FlaPanthers the lead early in the third! #StanleyCup
TWO GOALS IN 29 SECONDS
IT'S ALL FLORIDA HERE IN THE THIRD PERIOD! #StanleyCup
Barkov then added more, and Brad Marchand also joined the party with the Panthers’ sixth goal.
LUNDELL MARCHAND
Four goals in a span of 4:11 for the @FlaPanthers… ridiculous #StanleyCup
Eetu Luostarinen receives a 5 minute major and a game misconduct for this hit on Jackson Blake
The Canes, who haven’t won a game in their last three appearances in the Eastern finals, are in for a big change.
Overtime
– Two assists in each of the three games so far for Evan Rodrigues.
Evan Rodrigues has 0-6-6 in the Eastern Conference Final – the most points among any player in the series – and has done so with multiple assists in each of the first three games.
– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.
– On the program today: game #3 between the Oilers and Stars starting at 3pm.