Series wrap-up: far too easy for the Panthers

We’re getting closer and closer to the Stanley Cup Final, with the 2025 champions set to be announced in the coming weeks.

And the closer we get, the greater the chances of seeing the same final as last year (Panthers vs Oilers).Last night, the Panthers had the chance to take a serious shot at a third consecutive appearance in the Stanley Cup Final.After winning both games in Carolina, the Florida Panthers were in a very good position last night to take a serious option on the series with a home win.

The Hurricanes, for their part, couldn’t afford to lose and trail 0-3 in the series, but unfortunately for Carolina, once again, the Panthers were too strong.

At least, they were too strong in the third period.Because before the final frame, the game was very close, tied 1-1.Niko Mikkola and Logan Stankoven had both put their teams on the scoreboard after two periods.We were heading for a very tight third period, but in the end it was a total rout as the Panthers scored five unanswered goals.Jesper Boqvist opened the scoring with a superb goal.And then the Panthers gave themselves a cushion with two goals in 29 seconds.

Barkov then added more, and Brad Marchand also joined the party with the Panthers’ sixth goal.

Eetu Luostarinen receives a 5 minute major and a game misconduct for this hit on Jackson Blake pic.twitter.com/kGixnwituF – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 25, 2025

The Panthers scored five goals in the third period, including four in four minutes and 11 seconds.Florida finally won 6-2, and are now pushing the Hurricanes to the wall.The Canes had several chances to win the game last night, including a five-minute powerplay late in the first and early in the second, when Eetu Luostarinen was ejected for checking Jackson Blake.Carolina failed to take advantage, and now find themselves on the brink of elimination, once again in the conference final.

The Canes, who haven’t won a game in their last three appearances in the Eastern finals, are in for a big change.

Overtime

Game #4 of the series takes place on Monday in Florida, starting at 8pm.The Panthers lead the series 3-0.

– Two assists in each of the three games so far for Evan Rodrigues.

Evan Rodrigues has 0-6-6 in the Eastern Conference Final – the most points among any player in the series – and has done so with multiple assists in each of the first three games. : @NHL_On_TNT & @SportsonMax https://t.co/ehfbKvA9Wg

@Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ … pic.twitter.com/0HOqIvSRdS – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) May 25, 2025

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

– On the program today: game #3 between the Oilers and Stars starting at 3pm.