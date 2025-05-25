Ivan Demidov to spend summer in Montreal

Ivan Demidov’s arrival in Montreal at the end of the season was a bombshell for the entire city.

Canadiens fans were euphoric and simply couldn’t believe that the young Russian prodigy would be wearing the Habs’ colors this season.

Never has a player generated so much excitement at the Bell Centre, and with good reason.Of course, we all know what happened next. Demidov got off to a roaring start, and then slowly adapted to NHL playoff hockey.It was clear that number 93 was trying to find his feet and adjust to the North American game.

Let’s just say he hadn’t had much time to prepare before being sent to the playoffs against the Washington Capitals.

And so, in preparation for the next campaign, Demidov wants to make sure he’s perfectly ready and adapted to North American hockey.

To that end, well, the young Russian sensation will be spending the summer in Montreal in practice.

Indeed, this is what Marco d’Amico reports on the RG Media website, via his various sources very close to Demidov.

We recall that it was d’Amico who got the scoop that Demidov was coming to Montreal.

After taking a few days off following the Habs’ elimination, the CH’s number 93 quickly returned to Montreal, and had already started skating again in Brossard.

Well, this rhythm of intensive practice will continue throughout the summer, with Demidov training in Montreal with the Habs development staff.

Demidov wants to work on and improve several aspects of his game in preparation for his first NHL season, but that’s not the only reason he’ll be staying in Montreal all summer.

The Russian cocluche really wants to get to know the city of Montreal, and thus immerse himself in the Montreal culture, as well as getting to know the people.

It’s really a great initiative that Demidov has taken, and it’s a testament to how much he loves Montreal, and how much he values all aspects off the ice too.

What’s more, Demidov will take advantage of the fact that he’s spending the whole summer in Montreal to study and learn English more seriously, as well as French.

In short, the Habs’ new number 93 isn’t just preparing for the upcoming season, and therefore the month of October.

He’s preparing for a long and successful career in Montreal.

