Ivan Demidov to spend summer in Montreal

Ivan Demidov’s arrival in Montreal at the end of the season was a bombshell for the entire city.
Canadiens fans were euphoric and simply couldn’t believe that the young Russian prodigy would be wearing the Habs’ colors this season.
Let’s just say he hadn’t had much time to prepare before being sent to the playoffs against the Washington Capitals.
And so, in preparation for the next campaign, Demidov wants to make sure he’s perfectly ready and adapted to North American hockey.
Sources confirming that Ivan Demidov will be spending the whole summer in Montreal to train and immerse himself in the culture.
More on his goals below https://t.co/QGnjvhtyWW
– Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) May 25, 2025
Indeed, this is what Marco d’Amico reports on the RG Media website, via his various sources very close to Demidov.
We recall that it was d’Amico who got the scoop that Demidov was coming to Montreal.
After taking a few days off following the Habs’ elimination, the CH’s number 93 quickly returned to Montreal, and had already started skating again in Brossard.
Demidov wants to work on and improve several aspects of his game in preparation for his first NHL season, but that’s not the only reason he’ll be staying in Montreal all summer.
It’s really a great initiative that Demidov has taken, and it’s a testament to how much he loves Montreal, and how much he values all aspects off the ice too.
What’s more, Demidov will take advantage of the fact that he’s spending the whole summer in Montreal to study and learn English more seriously, as well as French.
In short, the Habs’ new number 93 isn’t just preparing for the upcoming season, and therefore the month of October.
He’s preparing for a long and successful career in Montreal.
