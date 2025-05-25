Skip to content
“It’s not the end of the world if Kirby Dach is the 2nd center in 25-26”
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images
The next few months will be important for Kent Hughes and the Canadiens de Montréal.

The draft is fast approaching, but we also know that the Habs GM has big plans for the summer.

At least, we know he’d like to add a quality forward to his lineup. A top-6 player, ideally… in order to surround Ivan Demidov in the best possible way.

After all, we need to find a quality second center.

Alex Newhook filled that role for much of the season, but the results weren’t great. Kirby Dach had a chance to shine, but it took a long time for him to get going because he was coming back from a major injury… and like Newhook, it’s not as if he’s had a ton of success either.

Perhaps, that said, there’s still a place for Dach at center of the second line.

In fact, that’s the idea of Arpon Basu(The Basu & Godin Notebook)… who wonders if it can work for Dach on the 2 with a dynamic player like Demidov.

It’s not the end of the world if Kirby Dach is the 2nd center next year. – Arpon Basu

That doesn’t mean it’s crazy.

Because in the real world, we’ve seen Ivan Demidov be able to succeed quickly in the NHL. He could help Dach get back on the right track, and if there’s a connection that forms quickly, it could yield interesting results.

But the Canadiens can’t take the risk of automatically giving Dach that chance without making any moves this summer.

If it doesn’t work out with Kirby at the center of the 2, the Habs will have a problem. And not just on the center line: we’ve been saying it for months, but we need to bring in a guy who can play at Demidov’s speed.

The Russian needs a teammate who can follow him around the ice and complete his plays. That wasn’t the case with Newhook in the last two games of the season and in the playoffs.

On the other hand, does Kirby Dach deserve another chance? I’m going to say yes.

But he’s got to come to camp in top form, he’s got to come to camp with confidence, and he’s got to come to camp with a knife between his teeth to prove to the organization that he still has the potential to be an important player in Montreal.

And if he doesn’t, things will start to get really complicated for him.


