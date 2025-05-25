Skip to content
If Evgeny Kuznetsov really wants to come back to the NHL, the Habs have something to interest him
Félix Forget
In recent months, we’ve been following Ivan Demidov with the SKA. The Canadiens’ prospect, who wasn’t expected to arrive in town until next season, was fortunately able to make it to Montreal in time for the playoffs.

It may have been a short journey… but it was still a good learning experience for the kid, especially after a special season in Russia.

Demidov’s playing time was managed by Roman Rotenberg… but there was one guy in the dressing room who made sure Demidov was taken under his wing: Evgeny Kuznetsov.

The two guys, who have developed great chemistry on the ice, have had some good times together… and like Demidov, Kuznetsov is no longer under contract with SKA. Kuznetsov is now negotiating his next contract.

And according to reports, the veteran might be interested in a return to the NHL if the opportunity arose. This is what his agent reported in the Russian media, as reported by TVA Sports.

Obviously, there’s a world in which Kuznetsov’s agent is using all this to give himself leverage to negotiate a better contract in Russia for his client… but if Kuznetsov is ever interested in returning to the Bettman circuit, there’s one club in particular that has a big asset to interest him: the Canadiens.

And that asset is Ivan Demidov’s many distractions in town.

Kuznetsov isn’t the player he was in his heyday in Washington, but he’s proved this year that he has a great connection with Demidov on the ice. And even if the kid is doing his utmost to fit in well in Montreal, having his mentor of recent months back by his side certainly wouldn’t hurt.

And that’s just as well, because the Canadiens need a center who can help offensively. Kuznetsov isn’t the second center of their dreams, of course, but if the club doesn’t like the price on the free-agent or trade market, they could do worse than go after a guy who has natural chemistry with Demidov as a transition option (until Michael Hage arrives, for example).

Because if the club can’t find anything better and still ends up with Kirby Dach at the center of the second line, would it risk much to take a chance on Kuznetsov for a year or two?

Kuznetsov obviously shouldn’t be at the top of the Habs’ shopping list, but he’s a name to keep in mind as a last resort. At best, he’ll help Demidov settle in town for a year or two… and at worst, the Habs will let him return to Russia.


