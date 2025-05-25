Florida and Vegas: two destinations of interest to Mitch Marner

Once again this season, as they do every year, the Toronto Maple Leafs fell apart in the playoffs, and failed to silence the critics and “choker” jokes directed at them.
I’m one of those who wasn’t at all surprised to see the Leafs lose Game #7 again, even if it was in the second round rather than the first.
And like every year, after another disappointing elimination, there’s talk of big changes in Toronto, something that never happens.
He’s one of the big pieces of the Leafs’ core, and this time it really feels like the end of his run with the Leafs.
And according to Pierre LeBrun, Marner’s preferred destinations already include Las Vegas and Florida.
Pierre LeBrun: Anaheim, Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles among teams interested in Marner; Florida, Vegas are of interest to Marner, among others – TSN 1050
– NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 24, 2025
That’s what the renowned tipster told TSN 1050 earlier this week.
Of course, it’s no surprise to learn that these two teams, the Panthers and the Golden Knights, would be of interest to Marner.
However, in this case, it’s hard to imagine either Florida or Vegas having the cap space to sign a player of Marner’s calibre.
In short, let’s see if Marner can join a team he’s interested in, or if he’ll have to settle for an offer from a team strongly interested in his services.
And let’s not forget the Penguins.
