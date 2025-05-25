Florida and Vegas: two destinations of interest to Mitch Marner

Once again this season, as they do every year, the Toronto Maple Leafs fell apart in the playoffs, and failed to silence the critics and “choker” jokes directed at them.

I’m one of those who wasn’t at all surprised to see the Leafs lose Game #7 again, even if it was in the second round rather than the first.

And like every year, after another disappointing elimination, there’s talk of big changes in Toronto, something that never happens.

But this time, it will clearly be different.And why?Because all indications are that Mitch Marner, who is out of contract for next season, will be leaving Toronto via the free agent market.

He’s one of the big pieces of the Leafs’ core, and this time it really feels like the end of his run with the Leafs.

Marner is expected to leave Toronto and sign with a new team on July 1.

And according to Pierre LeBrun, Marner’s preferred destinations already include Las Vegas and Florida.

Pierre LeBrun: Anaheim, Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles among teams interested in Marner; Florida, Vegas are of interest to Marner, among others – TSN 1050 – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 24, 2025

That’s what the renowned tipster told TSN 1050 earlier this week.

Of course, it’s no surprise to learn that these two teams, the Panthers and the Golden Knights, would be of interest to Marner.

These are often two teams that are very popular with players, and especially with free agents.

However, in this case, it’s hard to imagine either Florida or Vegas having the cap space to sign a player of Marner’s calibre.

But never say never, as the Golden Knights have already made huge moves by being stuck under the cap.And who knows, maybe Marner, who could fetch $11 million or more a year, will decide to cut back a little on his demands in order to join a team with greater aspirations.If Marner wants to win, he may be willing to reduce his salary demands.Just imagine if Marner were to sign with the Panthers, who have eliminated the Leafs twice in the last three years, at a reduced price, in the 9-10 million range.There would be riots in Toronto.

In short, let’s see if Marner can join a team he’s interested in, or if he’ll have to settle for an offer from a team strongly interested in his services.

According to LeBrun, the Anaheim Ducks, Detroit Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks and Los Angeles Kings are interested in Marner.

And let’s not forget the Penguins.

Overtime

– Ultimate match today for the Rocket.

It’s game day! It’s game day! Place Bell

16h30 / 4:30 p.m.

BPM Sports

RDS / AHLTV on @FloHockey

https://t.co/woBaNXKjUf#GoRocket @EssorAssurances pic.twitter.com/UhbHPcfSB8 – xyz – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) May 25, 2025

– Du Marchand tout craché.

What an endorsement pitch! https://t.co/offP1tiHtH – Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 25, 2025

– What a great hire for Real Madrid.