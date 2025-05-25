Despite 3 points in 10 games, Heineman had a good tournament at the CDM

Emil Heineman Snipe #gohabsgo pic.twitter.com/4UyoVJ1WW8
– Big Head Habs (@BigHeadHabs24) May 17, 2025
Overtime
Maurice Richard joins the closed circle of Quebec historical figures!
Full details: https: //t.co/LqwRTI9V5K pic.twitter.com/fC0W3iE2SY – RDS (@RDSca) May 25, 2025
Hintz left warmups after about 5 minutes, after a chat with the training staff.
We’ll see https://t.co/DES8l78GK6 – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 25, 2025
Matthew Tkachuk calls Sam Bennett “the definition of a playoff player.”
– Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 25, 2025
Hats for the occasion
Good day to wear a hat pic.twitter.com/w5BivD1hOa
– xyz – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) May 25, 2025
As has too often been the case recently, the Québécois didn’t take advantage of the chances they had https://t.co/U07LaC6qil
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 25, 2025