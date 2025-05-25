Despite 3 points in 10 games, Heineman had a good tournament at the CDM

Credit: Sweden won their match against Denmark today (6-2) to claim the bronze medal at the World Championship. Emil Heineman scored an assist in the game, and finished the tournament with three points (one goal) in ten games. Not exceptional (offensively speaking), you might say. But there’s one thing in particular to remember about his performance […]

Sweden won their match against Denmark today (6-2) to claim the bronze medal at the World Championship.Emil Heineman scored an assist in the game, and finished the tournament with three points (one goal) in ten games.Not exceptional (offensively speaking), you might say. But there’s one thing in particular to remember about his performance at the tournament.The forward was still able to help his team on the ice, because he fulfilled his role to perfection. He hit, he created space for his teammates and he was involved in all three zones of the ice.He was often noticed because his skating stroke made him even more visible on a bigger rink.His three points in ten games aren’t necessarily impressive in the circumstances because he was also playing with quality players, but still: if Heineman plays next year like he did in the last month at the CDM, he’ll help the Canadiens.And if he can understand that he needs to use his shot even more, he’ll really help the Canadiens.Because there it is, his secret weapon:We know the Swede struggled in the second half of the season.He scored on January 3 and got 2025 off to a good start… but he got hit by a car a few days later and lost his rhythm.The result?He scored on January 3… and didn’t find the back of the net until April 30, the Canadiens’ last game of the season. He scored the Habs’ only goal in Game 5 (and last) of the series against the Capitals.In short, Emil Heineman has a big summer ahead of him. He needs to build on this tournament to reach the pinnacle of his confidence come September, and if he does, he’ll easily earn a spot on the Canadiens’ bottom-6.But if not, it could be tough with all the guys hungry for a spot. Heineman better get up early, then, or he could miss the boat.– Nice honor.– Worth watching.– Indeed.– The guys are ready.– Too bad.