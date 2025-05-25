Cayden Primeau’s brilliance sends Rocket to Eastern Final

In the last game, Jacob Fowler was unable to stop the Amerks‘ attack. He was even thrown out of the game..
Here’s the Rocket’s line-up for the game:
Today’s lineup
Today's lineup
There have been a few changes, but one stands out. Brandon Gignac’s promotion to the first line. It was Sean Farrell who got the nod, and he found himself on the second line.
Definitely, Pascal Vincent wanted to stir his soup properly after Friday night’s crushing defeat.
Joshua Roy and Sean Farrell combined for Alex Barré-Boulet to complete the scoring on the powerplay.
BB ON THE PP
Sean Farrell
2-0 @RocketLaval
Without making too much noise, Primeau proved he’s the Rocket’s true #1 goalie. He was very solid in the first period.
He wants to prove that rotation isn’t necessary.
This Laval Rockets team is dangerous with Primeau in nets instead of Fowler
Primeau Should Have Started Game 4, He Is Cooking! #GoHabsGo #GoRocket
The first period inspired captain Lucas Condotta, who tripled his team’s lead less than 30 seconds into the second period with a shot on goal.
Lucas Condotta helps the @RocketLaval extend their lead
And Primeau’s consistency throughout the season was impressive. One could only hope that he would bring his A-game to the regular season.
Big time stop by Cayden Primeau standing firm atop his crease & stopping Konsta Helenius (BUF 2024-1st, 14th overall) on a mini break-away after a diving swatting pass from Josh Dunne made it across.
Cayden Primeau blows me away.
Honestly, when this guy is in his zone, he has the tools to be very good.
The Rocket’s indiscipline sank them in Game #4, but in this game they were much more disciplined and the club’s first penalty came late in the second period.
Florian Xhekaj was pushed in front of Levi’s net and the colossus retaliated, a little too much for the referees’ liking, who punished him. Laval managed to kill off the numerical disadvantage.
4-0 Rocket
Joshua Roy scores goal in 3rd straight game!
As much as Primeau was smoking, overall, the whole team played some excellent hockey. The forwards stepped up quickly and throughout the game to help Primeau’s brilliance in front of the net. The defensive brigade, without Trudeau, also came up trumps to help their goalie.
Oliver Kapanen finally nailed the Amerks‘ coffin, bringing the score to 5-0 halfway through the final frame, 5-0 being the final score.
Intriguing… pic.twitter.com/wblDcLnsxC
