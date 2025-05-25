Cayden Primeau proves that rotation must end

Credit: On Sunday, the Laval Rocket took on the Rochester Americans in the final game of the North Division final, and Pascal Vincent’s team was incredible. Laval thus advances to the Eastern final, where they will face the Charlotte Checkers, the Florida Panthers’ training club. But if there was one player who stood out more than […]

On Sunday, the Laval Rocket took on the Rochester Americans in the final game of the North Division final, and Pascal Vincent’s team was incredible. Laval thus advances to the Eastern final, where they will face the Charlotte Checkers, the Florida Panthers’ training club.

The @RocketLaval are officially headed to the AHL Final Four following a sparkling 5-0 victory over the Rochester Americans. Cayden Primeau pitched the shutout for Laval and it looks like the rotation could be over now! Joshua Roy and Sean.. – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) May 25, 2025

But if there was one player who stood out more than the rest today, it was Cayden Primeau, who was perfect After taking over for Jacob Fowler in Game #4 because the young goalie was pulled from the game, Primeau proved that goalie rotation has to stop. Starting with the next game.

Fowler has been very good overall in the playoffs, but his last two games haven’t been enough to keep him in the rotation. At least, that’s what I think.

Even though the Rocket seemed to want to keep their rotation at all costs against the Americans, they need to realize that Primeau is the club’s true #1 goalie.

Without Primeau, the Rocket clearly wouldn’t have won the North Division title in the regular season.

The Rocket would probably be in the playoffs without Primeau, but they would never have been in such a good position in the playoffs. They certainly wouldn’t have had home-ice advantage in all their series, and everyone knows that Place Bell is one of, if not the Rocket’s best assets.

The energy in Laval during the playoffs is incomparable to any other arena in the AHL.

But with a goalie of Primeau’s calibre, the Rocket MUST trust him for the rest of the playoffs.

If Fowler returns to the net for Game 1, after an atrocious performance in Game 4 against Rochester and an ordinary Game 2, you’ll have to wonder.

At this stage of the spring dance, rotation is no longer an option.

You’ve clearly got your #1 goalie who’s rediscovered his regular-season bearings and another young goalie who hasn’t yet brought consistency to the pros.

Primeau is also a leader in the room, and Pascal Vincent had nothing but good words for his goalie after today’s win.

“I felt like Cayden was six feet 12 inches tall tonight!” -Pascal Vincent, who adds that despite the 5-1 score in the last game with 3 minutes left, Primeau went to the bench to remind everyone that victory was possible… – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) May 25, 2025

The end of the rotation shouldn’t be seen as a setback for Fowler either. He could be a great backup goalie if Primeau is crumbling under the pressure of the AHL semifinals, and we could possibly get back into the rotation. But at this point, the Rocket must go with their best goalie.

And Fowler has had his share of strong late-season and playoff performances in his first test with the pros.

He’s only 20: this is clearly not the end for Fowler.

