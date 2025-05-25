Brad Marchand devours a Dairy Queen Blizzard during intermission

Credit: The Florida Panthers are currently in complete control of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes. They took a 3-0 series lead last night, and have never trailed once in each of the three games so far. In short, things are going well for the Panthers, who won easily three times, 5-2, 5-0 and […]

What an endorsement pitch! https://t.co/offP1tiHtH – Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 25, 2025

The Florida Panthers are currently in complete control of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes.They took a 3-0 series lead last night , and have never trailed once in each of the three games so far.In short, things are going well for the Panthers, who won easily three times, 5-2, 5-0 and 6-2 last night.Florida and its players are so confident, that some even allow themselves a few moments of relaxation and indulgence during intermissions.Last night, in the middle of intermission, Brad Marchand devoured a Dairy Queen Cookie Dough Blizzard.

Brad’s really not stressed.

Eating a dessert like that in the middle of a Stanley Cup playoff conference final game is pretty zany and unprecedented.

It’s quite a scene that Marchand gave us with his images, as he didn’t hesitate to devour his favorite dessert, the best in the world according to him.

In addition, when asked about his Blizzard, Marchand said he was looking forward to a lifetime of free ice cream from Dairy Queen.In short, all is well with the Panthers, as they devour both the Blizzards and the Hurricanes.

Let’s see if Paul Maurice’s troupe can close out the series with a sweep tomorrow in Florida in game #4, starting at 8pm.

We’re also likely to see Marchand wearing the same suit once again. The little pest is very superstitious, and has been wearing the same suit since Game #7 against the Leafs.

Not superstitious at all, hockey players… https://t.co/UPfbnQSQj0 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 25, 2025

Overtime

– A point for Emil Heineman in the bronze medal game.

Emil Heineman continues to play his role well for Sweden. Great experience for the youngster, who has a very important offseason ahead of him. https://t.co/UFw0rRozjV – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) May 25, 2025

– Indeed.

No one’s talking about “who’ll be the Rocket’s starting goalie?” today. #Primeau – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 25, 2025

– If only.

The game’s been over for twenty minutes or so and fans are still taking pictures with Giroud and Bouanga. Montreal loves its stars. Imagine how she’d love HER stars. pic.twitter.com/ATuRXHCo5W – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 25, 2025

– Norris wins Monaco ahead of Leclerc and Piastri.