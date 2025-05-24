Skip to content
Patrick Roy’s future: “I don’t think Mathieu Darche will fire a Québécois”
Félix Forget
Credit: Getty Images
Yesterday, the New York Islanders finally made their decision: Mathieu Darche will take the helm of the club’s hockey operations. The man who cut his teeth in Tampa Bay will inherit not only the position of GM, but also that of Vice-President of Hockey Operations for the Islanders.

Simply put, he is the undisputed big boss in town.

However, Darche will have two major issues to deal with quickly: he’ll have to determine who will be the club’s first-round pick in the upcoming draft… and, above all, he’ll have to decide the fate of Patrick Roy, the team’s coach.

Usually, a GM likes to bring “his” coach… but Stefen Rosner, who covers Islanders activities, has published a piece for The Elmonters in which he has serious doubts that there will be a coaching change in town :

Will Darche fire a fellow Québécois? I don’t think so. – Stefen Rosner

Without necessarily having anything to do with the fact that both are Québécois (which is more a figure of speech than anything else, in my opinion), there have been rumblings since the beginning of the process that this decision might be imposed on Lou Lamoriello’s successor. Roy is still under contract for several seasons… and the Islanders are probably not very interested in paying the salaries of several coaches at the same time.

And with Lou Lamoriello, who hired Roy, still around on Long Island, the coach likely still has support somewhere in the organization.

Of course, it’s possible that things will change and Darche will end up preferring to hire his own coach. That said, Rosner believes another scenario is more plausible: one where Roy instead takes on more of a role in the club’s hockey operations.

Rosner asserts that if Roy is back, it will be necessary to involve him more in the team’s hockey operations, particularly in line-up construction. With Darche not having to answer to a president above him (for now, at least), there’s a way to involve Roy in these decisions without too many people at the table.

And if the club wants its coach to deliver results, it’s going to have to provide him with a team that reflects his image, you know.

For the time being, then, Rosner seems to think that we shouldn’t expect any change behind the Islanders bench. In fact, if there is to be change, it may come in the form of Roy’s assistants… and here too, the coach is likely to have his say, just as he did when he brought Benoît Desrosiers with him.


