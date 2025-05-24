Memorial Cup: Patrick Roy was on hand last night for the first game of the tournament

As in previous years, the tournament features four teams: the host team (Rimouski Océanic), the WHL champions (Medicine Hat Tigers), the OHL champions (London Knights) and the QMJHL champions (Moncton Wildcats).
Last night saw the first game of the tournament, as the Rimouski Océanic took on the Medicine Hat Tigers.
And for this first game of the 2025 edition of the Memorial Cup, the Colisée Financière Sun Life was packed.
See this post on Instagram
And of course, the young prodigy didn’t disappoint, scoring two points in a 5-4 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers.
GAVIN MCKENNA FOR THE LEAD@tigershockey back on top 4-3 pic.twitter.com/0zQZSzNhcs
– Game Notes (@GameNotesBud) May 24, 2025
Gavin McKenna is just absurd pic.twitter.com/uaJg4Ovzkw
– BarDown (@BarDown) May 24, 2025
In short, when Patrick Roy saw all this, he must have thought that it’s a shame McKenna won’t be available at this year’s draft, when the New York Islanders have the first pick.
McKenna won’t be available until 2026.
But to do so, they’ll have to end up in the bottom half of the NHL in 2026.
Overtime
– It really is night and day.
These playoffs…
Stuart Skinner in 4 losses: 20 goals allowed
Stuart Skinner in 3 wins: 0 goals allowed
The Stu experience!
– Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 24, 2025
– It’s going to be an extremely important game tomorrow.
There are still a lot of tickets left at the 200 level for the Rocket’s ultimate game tomorrow afternoon. Time to fill the building to the rafters for a big game.
– Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) May 24, 2025
– To watch today.
GAME DAY GAMEDAY
LAFC
Saputo Stadium
19h30
Buy your tickets >>> https://t.co/z6ansQmdHx#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/L9q6PgaJR4
– CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) May 24, 2025
– All the better.
The Braves outfielder didn’t miss a beat against the Padres. https://t.co/QV6axB1DTp
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 24, 2025