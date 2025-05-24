Skip to content
Mathis Therrien
Memorial Cup: Patrick Roy was on hand last night for the first game of the tournament
While most eyes were on the Oilers-Stars game last night, or the Laval Rocket game, the 2025 Memorial Cup was taking off in Rimouski.

As in previous years, the tournament features four teams: the host team (Rimouski Océanic), the WHL champions (Medicine Hat Tigers), the OHL champions (London Knights) and the QMJHL champions (Moncton Wildcats).

Last night saw the first game of the tournament, as the Rimouski Océanic took on the Medicine Hat Tigers.

And for this first game of the 2025 edition of the Memorial Cup, the Colisée Financière Sun Life was packed.

None other than Patrick Roy was on hand for the game.

The New York Islanders head coach had a front-row seat last night to see young sensation Gavin McKenna in action.

And of course, the young prodigy didn’t disappoint, scoring two points in a 5-4 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers.

McKenna was sensational throughout the game, as the following sequence shows.

In short, when Patrick Roy saw all this, he must have thought that it’s a shame McKenna won’t be available at this year’s draft, when the New York Islanders have the first pick.

McKenna won’t be available until 2026.

Clearly, Roy and his new general manager, Mathieu Darche, would have loved to add a player like Gavin McKenna to their roster.

But to do so, they’ll have to end up in the bottom half of the NHL in 2026.


