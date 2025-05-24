Marc-André Fleury would have joined the Maple Leafs had it not been for a senior executive in Toronto

NEW: Agent Provocateur! The behind the scenes story on how Marc-Andre Fleury almost became a Toronto Maple Leaf, World Championships, Playoff seedings and more. @sdpnsports https://t.co /KXdygt95uW https://t.co/1 0vu7AobtS Spotify: https://t.co/yE1W2gDTYU pic.twitter.com/9fxRsunXbI – Allan Walsh (@walsha) May 24, 2025

Overtime

Frederik Andersen before Florida: 7-2, .937 sv% 1.36 GAA Frederik Andersen vs. Florida in the ECF: 0-2, .750 sv%, 5.54 GAA, pulled in Game 2 and benched for Game 3 pic.twitter.com/rKLWOkw6B8 – Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 24, 2025

It’s going to be a bumpy ride in Boston. https://t.co/QEnnHnzxmT – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 24, 2025

The Serb is also the first to win at least one title every year for twenty years since 2006 https://t.co/azzQXEVm4S – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 24, 2025

At the 2022 trade deadline, Marc-André Fleury was the talk of the town. The goaltender, who was solid with the Blackhawks, was the envy of many teams in need of help in front of the net.And of course, the Maple Leafs were among them, counting on a decent Jack Campbell and a not-so-good Petr Mrazek. We knew the club was interested in Flower… but in the end, Fleury headed for Minnesota.The rest is history: Campbell had a very tough series and the Leafs were eliminated in the first round.Today, this story resurfaces because Fleury’s agent, Allan Walsh, talked about it on his podcast, Agent Provocateur, and explained what happened in 2022.Basically, at the time, a deal between the Blackhawks and Maple Leafs was done and Flower was ready to go to Toronto… but it all fell through.The reason: Kyle Dubas was told by “someone upstairs” that he couldn’t go ahead with such a deal.What’s interesting, that said, is that there aren’t exactly many people above the GM in a team’s hierarchy. There are the owners, of course… and sometimes there’s a president and/or vice-president.And as it happens, in Toronto, a certain Brendan Shahanan was President at the time…Walsh won’t confirm whether it was Shanahan, so it’s not completely impossible that the order came from the team’s owners. That said, owners usually stay out of decisions… so the odds are still pretty good that Shanahan was behind it.We don’t know if Fleury would have changed anything in Toronto in 2022 (and possibly in subsequent years, given Walsh’s claim that there was an opening to sign a contract extension), but it’s interesting to see thatin Maple Leaf colors really came close.And for those of you who never wanted to see Fleury in that uniform, chances are Brendan Shanahan did you a favor, hehe.– Whew.– Interesting.– Still.