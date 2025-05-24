Skip to content
News

Marc-André Fleury would have joined the Maple Leafs had it not been for a senior executive in Toronto
Félix Forget
Credit: Getty Images
At the 2022 trade deadline, Marc-André Fleury was the talk of the town. The goaltender, who was solid with the Blackhawks, was the envy of many teams in need of help in front of the net.

And of course, the Maple Leafs were among them, counting on a decent Jack Campbell and a not-so-good Petr Mrazek. We knew the club was interested in Flower… but in the end, Fleury headed for Minnesota.

The rest is history: Campbell had a very tough series and the Leafs were eliminated in the first round.

Today, this story resurfaces because Fleury’s agent, Allan Walsh, talked about it on his podcast, Agent Provocateur, and explained what happened in 2022.

Basically, at the time, a deal between the Blackhawks and Maple Leafs was done and Flower was ready to go to Toronto… but it all fell through.

The reason: Kyle Dubas was told by “someone upstairs” that he couldn’t go ahead with such a deal.

What’s interesting, that said, is that there aren’t exactly many people above the GM in a team’s hierarchy. There are the owners, of course… and sometimes there’s a president and/or vice-president.

And as it happens, in Toronto, a certain Brendan Shahanan was President at the time…

Walsh won’t confirm whether it was Shanahan, so it’s not completely impossible that the order came from the team’s owners. That said, owners usually stay out of decisions… so the odds are still pretty good that Shanahan was behind it.

We don’t know if Fleury would have changed anything in Toronto in 2022 (and possibly in subsequent years, given Walsh’s claim that there was an opening to sign a contract extension), but it’s interesting to see that Flower in Maple Leaf colors really came close.

And for those of you who never wanted to see Fleury in that uniform, chances are Brendan Shanahan did you a favor, hehe.


