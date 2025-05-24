It’s a tough time for Mikko Rantanen: the Stars need him to wake up

Where’s the offense? Where’s the depth? Where’s the pushback when Darnell Nurse insults your No. 1 center? The Stars don’t look like themselves. And another nuclear run by Mikko Rantanen might be the only way to bail them out. My column from Game 2:https://t.co/apK6GL8DUZ – Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) May 24, 2025

Rod Brind’Amour says Pyotr Kochetkov is playing Game 3 over Freddy Andersen. – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) May 24, 2025

FLA coach Paul Maurice says Sam Reinhart is day-to-day, won’t go tonight Jesper Boqvist returns – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 24, 2025

What was a monumental slap in the face could have been the ultimate Quebec City consecration. .. https://t.co/rDifKyCWho – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 24, 2025

The Americans play spoilsport in Sweden and advance to the grand final! https://t.co/43Q1tfP0Tu pic.twitter.com/TwXN0uBcbQ – RDS (@RDSca) May 24, 2025

The Memorial Cup in Rimouski is the first tournament played on QMJHL territory since the circuit abolished brawling. And we had to adjust the rules. Details:https://t.co/hyTP2dYQop – Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) May 24, 2025

Mikko Rantanen is having a rather special series with Dallas. The former Avalanche forward was slow to get going against his former club in the first round… but he had a monstrous offensive explosion at the end of the series to drag his team into the second round.His performance in Game 7 against the Avalanche wassomething.And at the start of the series against the Jets, he still had it in the tank. Overall, he had 17 points in six games, including the last three against Colorado and the first three against Winnipeg.Interestingly, since then, Rantanen has become ordinary again. In fact, in his last five games, he’s scored just two points.And we’re talking about two assists: he hasn’t hit the target once in his last five games.So Rantanen is having a rather strange series: he’s amassed 20 points since the start of the series, which is an NHL record (tied with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl)… but 17 of them have come in a six-game sequence.He has just three points in his other nine games… and that’s not good enough.And with Roope Hintz injured last night (no word yet on the severity of the injury), the Stars need their biggest offensive star to step up even more. Because on the other side, the Oilers have two who are ready to go all out…The good news for the Stars, though, is that Rantanen showed earlier in these playoffs that he’s capable of turning on the machine after a few slow games. But now, the big-money acquisition is going to have to give it his all… or else beating the Oilers won’t be easy.– Change in front of the Hurricanes net. Jesperi Kotkaniemi returns to the lineup.– Sam Reinhart, injured, will not play tonight. He is being evaluated on a daily basis.– Great read.– They could win gold at this tournament for the first time since 1933.– Interesting.