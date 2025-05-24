Further proof of Marc Bergevin’s contempt for the Québécois media

Get to know the #Isles General Manager and Executive Vice President, Mathieu Darche! https://t.co/SxLFFpW4Pb – New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) May 24, 2025

Overtime

The @Collectif_IMFC has decided to remain silent and stand in the heights of 132. Their message: Managers, players: you’re a disgrace to the fans. PS They also seem to have designed a 2.0 version of their “Bring back our Impact” banner. pic.twitter.com/AAYTmYBcwz – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 24, 2025

Hennadii Synchuk is still walking around with an orthopedic boot and crutches. #CFMTL He injured himself 3 1/2 weeks ago. According to what I was initially told, he would be out 6 to 12 weeks. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 24, 2025

Kotkaniemi returns between Stankoven and Hall. – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) May 24, 2025

Reinhart out for Panthers in Game 3 of East Final with lower-body injury https://t.co/MRhxtVZbML – Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) May 24, 2025

Marc Bergevin is quite a character.The former general manager of the Habs has a fiery temper that has sometimes put him at loggerheads with the Québécois sports media.In fact, since his dismissal by the Canadiens, Bergevin has really limited his conversations and interviews with local journalists.Simply put: he seems like a guy with a turd on his heart who wants nothing to do with the Québécois media.The latest example: During a recent meeting with Bergevin in the Bell Centre elevator, Marc Antoine Godin jokingly asked him if he knew the way.Bergevin simply didn’t answer. He simply ignored the journalist without taking his eyes off his phone. Classy, no?You can watch the clip here:It’s a pretty ordinary reaction. I’d even say it’s a bit childish.Let’s just say it’s not the kind of gesture you’d expect from someone entrusted with the management of a professional hockey team.It’s understandable that the media situation surrounding the Canadiens isn’t easy, and that it’s a particular context. However, that’s part of the job when you’re the general manager of an organization like the Canadiens.What’s more, I don’t think Bergevin has been the victim of any particular media treatment or any form of mudslinging.Like I said, it comes with the job..In short, it’s all the more contradictory that Bergevin likes to talk to the English media, in particular to promote his candidacy as CEO.The man who has held the position of special advisor to the general manager of the Los Angeles Kings since 2022 makes no secret of the fact that he’d like to return to his old job with a new team.Well, I guess he figures the French-language media aren’t much use for that, except in Montreal.As a reminder, Bergevin was one of the favoured candidates for general manager of the New York Islanders, who ultimately preferred another Québécois, Mathieu Darche.Who knows, maybe a little favorable publicity in la belle province might have helped him against another candidate from Quebec.But more seriously, I think the Islanders chose the better of the two candidates, and better luck next time Marc (I already know he won’t answer me)!– Angry fans!– Update.– Kotkaniemi back in the lineup.– A key absentee for the Panthers.