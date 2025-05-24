Further proof of Marc Bergevin’s contempt for the Québécois media

Get to know the #Isles General Manager and Executive Vice President, Mathieu Darche! https://t.co/SxLFFpW4Pb
– New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) May 24, 2025
Overtime
The @Collectif_IMFC has decided to remain silent and stand in the heights of 132.
Their message: Managers, players: you’re a disgrace to the fans. PS They also seem to have designed a 2.0 version of their “Bring back our Impact” banner. pic.twitter.com/AAYTmYBcwz – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 24, 2025
Hennadii Synchuk is still walking around with an orthopedic boot and crutches. #CFMTL
He injured himself 3 1/2 weeks ago. According to what I was initially told, he would be out 6 to 12 weeks. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 24, 2025
Kotkaniemi returns between Stankoven and Hall.
– Eric Engels (@EricEngels) May 24, 2025
Reinhart out for Panthers in Game 3 of East Final with lower-body injury https://t.co/MRhxtVZbML
– Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) May 24, 2025