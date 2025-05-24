Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Further proof of Marc Bergevin’s contempt for the Québécois media
Jonathan Di Gregorio
Further proof of Marc Bergevin’s contempt for the Québécois media
Credit: Getty Images
Marc Bergevin is quite a character.

The former general manager of the Habs has a fiery temper that has sometimes put him at loggerheads with the Québécois sports media.

In fact, since his dismissal by the Canadiens, Bergevin has really limited his conversations and interviews with local journalists.

Simply put: he seems like a guy with a turd on his heart who wants nothing to do with the Québécois media.

The latest example: During a recent meeting with Bergevin in the Bell Centre elevator, Marc Antoine Godin jokingly asked him if he knew the way.

Bergevin simply didn’t answer. He simply ignored the journalist without taking his eyes off his phone. Classy, no?

You can watch the clip here:

It’s a pretty ordinary reaction. I’d even say it’s a bit childish.

Let’s just say it’s not the kind of gesture you’d expect from someone entrusted with the management of a professional hockey team.

It’s understandable that the media situation surrounding the Canadiens isn’t easy, and that it’s a particular context. However, that’s part of the job when you’re the general manager of an organization like the Canadiens.

What’s more, I don’t think Bergevin has been the victim of any particular media treatment or any form of mudslinging.

Like I said, it comes with the job..

In short, it’s all the more contradictory that Bergevin likes to talk to the English media, in particular to promote his candidacy as CEO.

The man who has held the position of special advisor to the general manager of the Los Angeles Kings since 2022 makes no secret of the fact that he’d like to return to his old job with a new team.

Well, I guess he figures the French-language media aren’t much use for that, except in Montreal.

As a reminder, Bergevin was one of the favoured candidates for general manager of the New York Islanders, who ultimately preferred another Québécois, Mathieu Darche.

Who knows, maybe a little favorable publicity in la belle province might have helped him against another candidate from Quebec.

But more seriously, I think the Islanders chose the better of the two candidates, and better luck next time Marc (I already know he won’t answer me)!


Overtime

– Angry fans!

– Update.

– Kotkaniemi back in the lineup.

– A key absentee for the Panthers.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content